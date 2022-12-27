River District.jpg

What do we like about 2023? The answer is just about everything. From a new industry bringing thousands of jobs to definitive work underway in the river district — and even another option for those forbidden onion rings.

We’ll enter the new year with incredible momentum coming off a December to remember with the EV plant announcement, the Greater Community Bank/LGE Community Credit Union purchase, confirmation of the Harbin Clinic/Atrium Health deal and a few others.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

