What do we like about 2023? The answer is just about everything. From a new industry bringing thousands of jobs to definitive work underway in the river district — and even another option for those forbidden onion rings.
We’ll enter the new year with incredible momentum coming off a December to remember with the EV plant announcement, the Greater Community Bank/LGE Community Credit Union purchase, confirmation of the Harbin Clinic/Atrium Health deal and a few others.
Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the year ahead.
The River District
Rome’s city commissioners have blessed another tax allocation district to help offset the redevelopment of the River District. That debate will continue into 2023 but so far, we like what we see.
CRE Impact seeks $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years as it targets 242 multifamily housing units, retail space, a community park and links to the trail system. “Art halls” will be part of the overall plan.
Demolition is continuing off West Third Street while separate updates and expansions are continuing (Trendy Teachers/R.A.D. Toys, Hodge Podge Market on Fifth) with more expected.
As planned, the River District will do more than expand downtown Rome; it will fortify it as a destination in this part of the state.
Our EV connection
The numbers are like none we’ve seen in the region: 3,500 jobs to start... $4.5 billion to $5 billion overall investment. What SK On and Hyundai Motor Group have planned for Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 west of Cartersville will change just about everything in our “business model.”
What we’re hoping to see as construction starts there: The spinoffs or sidebars or “second-tier” development of critical parts suppliers as well as housing and retail. Both sides of 411 before the U.S. 41 split already are seeing development and much more is on the way.
This “storyline” is just starting. Many of those don’t really understand the scope of what’s on the way. That will change.
Healthcare Rx
Confirmation of the biggest healthcare story of the year waited until the final days: The Harbin Clinic/Atrium deal. It had been brewing for months.
As 2023 begins, a lot of eyes will be on what the purchase means to area patients — and providers.
It is the latest change among healthcare providers following all the activity two years ago — Atrium and Floyd Medical Center; AdventHealth and Redmond Regional; Piedmont and Cartersville Medical Center — which was followed by December’s conclusion of the Advocate Aurora Health/Atrium Health deal, creating Advocate Health.
On the menu
With dozens and dozens of options already here, you have to wonder exactly what’s next in restaurants opening in our area. The answer, in food terms, is a literal smorgasbord.
Among the big players is Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue on Shorter Avenue. The latest regional player is The King Claw coming to West Towne plaza. The Varsity has three sites under development: Rome, Cartersville and Emerson. Chick-fil-A will open a Cedartown location this spring.
That’s not counting the dessert options including Peach Cobbler Factory and Crumbl cookie.
We’re somewhat confident another player is headed downtown Rome in addition to a revived food court. And we doubt we’re done seeing new arrivals in the River District and possibly in the mall/tennis center area.
Why so many? Talk to the managers of some of your favorite spots. Even as they battle work force issues and higher prices, many will tell you mostly the same thing: Sales are strong.
Also on radar
Changes for the Rome Braves: We knew Mike Dunn would be hard to replace at the ballpark but we didn’t expect to see a third general manager there since Dunn moved on to build Atlanta’s dream spring training site in Southwest Florida. David Lane is the latest hire and he’s got a rebuilding job to do with all the changes among personnel at AdventHealth Stadium. The season begins in early April and we’re anxious to see what gets fixed by then (concessions, general upkeep to start).
‘Reimagine RCS’ kicks in: Eric Holland’s return as superintendent of Rome City Schools enters a second semester with changes promised on campus and in the community. You’ve seen some of the personnel moves and you’ll be hearing more about initiatives. We’re anxious to see what the RCS lineup is when students begin the 2023-24 school year.
$100 million-plus middle school: Rome City commissioners are asking a lot of questions about this project as bonding approval is sought. At last report, commissioners were planning a tour of the current middle school to do their own assessment of wants and needs. With a huge water project also before them, commissioners will want to know much more before saying yes.
What’s next for Barnsley Resort: This new management association with Davidson Hospitality is huge for the Adairsville destination. We’re anxious to hear what’s next after the recent $30 million enhancement. We just hope the new management team realizes that, while the wealthy Atlanta suburbs are low hanging fruit, you have another market to your west that has been ignored for too long.
Politics, part one: That’s almost a four-letter word these days. Just off the bruising U.S. Senate and governor’s races, we mostly shift to the local level with six Rome City Commission seats on the November ballot. But the opening of the season, if you will, is the vote for Rome mayor in early January. That will set the table for the rest of the year in terms of challengers — and re-election bids. We’ll see the start of the 2024 presidential sweepstakes as well.
Politics, part two: Once they elect the next Speaker of the House in Washington, we should know if Marjorie Taylor Greene will get her first committee assignments as she starts a second two-year term. She’s backing Kevin McCarthy; will that gamble pay off?