About the latest round of Varsity rumors: We continue to hear doubts about The Varsity project at the former Dairy Queen site in Rome, the latest from longtime “observers” in the community.

We checked with some of those close to the deal and got this update this week: “Varsity is still happening but the hold-ups have been related to supply issues, which is going on with their other locations as well. They are currently in the process of updating costs and pricing for the items that have been the hold-up for the Rome location.”

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

