About the latest round of Varsity rumors: We continue to hear doubts about The Varsity project at the former Dairy Queen site in Rome, the latest from longtime “observers” in the community.
We checked with some of those close to the deal and got this update this week: “Varsity is still happening but the hold-ups have been related to supply issues, which is going on with their other locations as well. They are currently in the process of updating costs and pricing for the items that have been the hold-up for the Rome location.”
Also a reminder that a $1.5 million building permit was issued last fall to Cobb V Realty LLC of Kennesaw for the Rome site off Spider Webb.
Also in play:
The remodel of the former Krystal/Asian steakhouse spot in Emerson, soon to be a Varsity for LakePoint♦ guests.
♦ In Cartersville in front of Tractor Supply near the auto museum (plans are still moving forward there as of midday Thursday).
♦ That said, it has taken forever to build the Bethlehem location announced in mid 2021. We visited the site in late November and the “shell” was mostly done with fixtures and furnishings still needed.
Sushi surprise
There’s a growing list of sushi options in Greater Rome. Bluefin, Rock ‘n’ Roll Sushi, Ru San’s and Ichiban quickly come to mind. And then there’s the grocers including Publix and Kroger ($5 Wednesdays are a thing these days). Sushi is a big player in Cartersville’s new Food City as well.
Now add... Sam’s Club. The latest building permits show a $50,000 expenditure to assist with a “sushi-to-go” bar at 2550 Redmond Circle.
The mega store’s café already is a hit, offering hot dogs, pizza and pretzels, so why not tackle one of the in-demand dining choices of the day? Just don’t ruin your appetite grazing the free samples around the store.
‘Good morning voice’ retiring
Longtime K-98 broadcaster Tom Barclay retiring in May: The late Harry Chapin, in the lyrics of WOLD, sang about a “bright good morning voice.” For more than two decades, Tom Barclay was that voice on radio in Northwest Georgia on K-98. Once paired with Bob Shannon and later Robert Smyth, much of Greater Rome woke up with Barclay until Mills Fitzner sold the station 17 years ago.
Since then, Barclay has been part of Georgia Public Broadcasting, serving as radio operations manager. He’ll mark 50 years in the business in May and says it is time to focus on travel and health.
Writes Barclay on Linked In: “Thanks to all the too-numerous-to-mention folks who I’ve worked with over the years. I have precious memories that will stay with me forever!”
Many remember the morning show and all the live-on-location appearances — including riding atop the station bus in Christmas parades — but Barclay also was a rock behind the scenes. Long before NBC stats whiz Steve Kornacki, Barclay was crunching and analyzing election results faster than anyone — while staying so cool amid the ever-changing narrative of the night.
And this almost just in: Barclay will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in March. Among those joining him are WSB’s Scott Slade and legendary Georgia Tech broadcaster Al Ciraldo.
Somewhere, there’s a happy hamster dancing to that news.
People, Inc.
A billion reasons why: Rome’s Gretchen Corbin likely is busy tracking advance sales of the $940 million Mega Millions drawing tonight as part of her job as president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Lottery Corp. It is the latest high-digit jackpot in recent months.
Corbin’s work again has earned her a spot in Georgia Trend’s annual 100 Most Influential Georgians — and for good reason. Corbin and team continue to evolve the operation and, in turn, helping Georgia’s education system.
A nod also to David Nuckolls, Berry grad and former Greater Rome Chamber mainstay, who now heads the state’s Center of Innovation. He’s among Trend’s “notable Georgians.”
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the rapid response to this week’s tricky weather: Within minutes of a tornado watch going up on Tuesday, Floyd County Schools as well as others in the region quickly responded by doing the right thing — postponing after-school events, including practices and games, to keep students, staff and parents safe. The next morning, educators in flood-hit Bartow and Polk counties delayed the start of classes for two hours, again citing safety. All made the right decisions and, even better, did so quickly in time to inform all involved.
Valley to “push back” to plans to give Georgia a real voice in 2024 presidential primary. So reading the AJC update, it sounds as if politics is getting in the way of a Joe Biden plan to shift the presidential primaries next year, a move that would make Georgia a definitive player in deciding party nominations (yes, plural). The story says Gov. Brian Kemp doesn’t support the idea. We’re stunned as Kemp was an architect of the “SEC Primary” while serving as secretary of state, giving the South a louder voice in that campaign season. Georgia has emerged as a national leader in politics; let’s keep it that way by voting early.