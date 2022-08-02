We took a trip into Northwest Georgia’s future last week along I-85, mostly between Braselton and Commerce. Starting north of Chateau Elan, you begin seeing massive warehouses — the Ace Hardware site in particular looks like it is as big as what Lowe’s built in Shannon.
Smaller campuses were there as well, including an impressive Amazon Distribution Center in Jefferson at the U.S. 129 interchange.
The most stunning was the megaplex known as SK Battery America, a $2.6 billion base for the manufacturer of power centers for electric vehicles. Already home to 1,300 employees, a recent AJC report says 3,000 more will be hired by December 2023.
What we saw on I-85 mirrors what is happening along the I-75 corridor in Northwest Georgia. From Emerson to beyond beyond Calhoun, we’re seeing manufacturers and warehouses gobble up vacant acreage at premium prices. Land that sold for maybe $5,000 an acre before the surge today is above $100,000, says a local commercial real estate expert. And the demand isn’t slowing.
Since 2019, we count a dozen planned manufacturing/warehouse developments in Bartow and Gordon counties on or adjacent to the interstate. And we still hear news about the largest one that has yet to drop near Union Grove in Gordon County.
There’s a reason Jones Lang LaSalle commercial real estate listed the I-75 corridor as the No. 2 growth area in the state in a recent study. The only one ahead of it: I-85 in Northeast Georgia, and don’t be surprised if that gap gets tighter in coming years.
Plus we’ve got a Buc-ee’s right in the heart of the warehouse boom; the I-85 folks have to settle for billboards to the next near one — some 200 miles away.
Dining
Two years in, Cod Tail has grown beyond Rome: In August 2020, amid the pandemic’s first wave, “Bill” was opening his first Cod Tail restaurant at 2103 Shorter Ave.
The longtime home of Sonny’s barbecue had gone through another change before the site was sold. Soon came plans for Cod Tail — a different name for the fish-and-chicken genre place, but it has stuck. And grown.
We were surprised to see another one, on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs just off I-285, on Saturday. Our crack investigation (Google) found others in Albany and Columbus as well. Bill’s goal as the Shorter venue opened was to have 18 restaurants. The company appears on its way.
Business, Inc.
As the preliminary numbers for July come in, indicating a cooling of the hot home sales market, we take a closer look at the June numbers.
Earlier we reported the Greater Rome Board of Realtors had a robust June — 141 homes sold vs. 121 in June 2021, with a median price of $249,000 vs $219,000 a year earlier. July looks slow, at least so far: 95 homes sold vs. 127 in July 2021.
Now we’re getting a mixed June report from the I-75 growth counties, Bartow and Gordon:
♦ Bartow County saw 146 home sold, down 2.7% but an average sales price of $355,500, up 19.7%.
♦ Gordon County went up by 14.2% to 68 home sales closed. The average Gordon home sold for $300,500 in June, up 17.6%.
♦ What to watch: Whether rising interest rates will continue to cool torrid home sales.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to road crew scheduling: So as Rome City Schools open for the new year Friday, some motorists were greeted with extra school traffic plus repaving efforts just underway on Turner McCall. We understand supply and personnel issues but this was the best you could do?
Peak to Leo Mazzone joining the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame: Sure, anyone with a roster including Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine would look like a genius. But Leo Mazzone — always seen rocking away next to Bobby Cox if not on the mound — was something extra. He made a huge contribution to the team’s historic run no matter what conditions were tossed at him. Following the weekend, he’s now in the team’s hall of fame. Our question: What took so long?
Peak to the state’s nearly $4.5 billion windfall from movie, TV production. Now here’s a sequel we’re anxious to see — another robust year of hit movies and television programs produced in the Peach State. That report is as much Northwest Georgia’s as most other parts of the state, thanks to the local venues for “Stranger Things,” “Spirit Halloween” and others. And let’s not forget some of the independents and small production crews that have been to our area as well in the past year.