SK Battery America

The SK Battery America campus near Commerce in Northeast Georgia dwarfs even the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Shannon. The electric vehicle battery plant is an anchor for development along I-85, a trend we’re seeing along I-75 on this side of the state.

 SK Battery

We took a trip into Northwest Georgia’s future last week along I-85, mostly between Braselton and Commerce. Starting north of Chateau Elan, you begin seeing massive warehouses — the Ace Hardware site in particular looks like it is as big as what Lowe’s built in Shannon.

Smaller campuses were there as well, including an impressive Amazon Distribution Center in Jefferson at the U.S. 129 interchange.

Cod Tail Rome

Cod Tail opened on Shorter Avenue two years ago this month with talk of branching to other cities. At least three more are now open in Georgia.
Leo Mazzone

Retired Atlanta Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone joined the team’s Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

