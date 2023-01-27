Downtown Rome fishing expedition draws a bunch of bites: Consider it a 2023 version of one of those “situation wanted” ads from the alt-news weeklies of decades past.
A downtown development authority (say, Rome) casts a line out on Facebook about having “the perfect space available for a restaurant with a strong focus on breakfast. Flexible buildout options, lease negotiable, and around 2,000 square feet! Incentives include low-interest loans and grant funding.”
The result?
“We’ve been inundated with emails and messages,” says Aundi Lesley, downtown development director. Among them are the curious as well as a few of the entrepreneurs she hopes the pitch attracts.
The 105-plus comments so far include a few “I’m calling” exchanges, perhaps from potential operators, to widespread requests for Cartersville newbie Nagel’s Bagels to spread west, mimosas or just another breakfast option (with Sunday hours).
Part of the reason is the success of breakfast/brunch/lunch favorite Eggs Up Grill, soon to mark two years at East Bend off Turner McCall in Rome. Even amid the current scramble over eggs, the restaurant remains a hit. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, there was a full house with a few folks at the front door waiting for a table. Others around town are IHOP, The Gravy Boat, Sunflour Community Bakery, and expanding early morning offerings at the fast-food spots.
Regional and national competitors are out there as well, including Another Broken Egg, Maple Street Biscuit Co., First Watch and a few others. There’s even a nod for an Athens favorite, Mama’s Boy.
As for downtown Rome: Lesley didn’t list a specific spot for a potential breakfast restaurant, saying there are more than a few options now open including the Cotton Block.
Cold pizza
Updates on some critical regional stories
Outdoors group takes aim at massive Bartow development: Both the Georgia Wildlife Federation and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers are rallying outdoors enthusiasts to “voice strong opposition toward the proposed rezoning of the 19,000-plus acre property” currently known as the Aubrey planned greenspace and development district. At issue: the expected loss of the Pine Log Wildlife Management Area, which is leased to the state but that agreement expires this spring. A release from the group states: “Pine Log WMA has provided critical access to public hunters and anglers from the Atlanta area and it also offers solace for recreationists outside of the big city.” It continues, “The hiking, biking, and equestrian trails make it a favorite escape for many in the area.”
The project, as presented to Bartow County government, includes 6,800 acres for residential use, 2,100 acres for commercial/industrial use, 3,900 acres of mineral reserves and 5,000 acres designated as green space.
Key update on what’s next: Two public meetings are set — Feb. 7 and 9, both from 4 until 6 p.m. in the commissioner’s hearing room, courthouse main floor, 135 W. Cherokee Ave, Cartersville. Following those will be a hearing before the planning commission now set for 6 p.m. March 27 (it has been pushed back a month). Finally, it goes before Sole County Commissioner Steve Taylor♦ on April 12 beginning at 10 a.m.
SK Battery picks ‘middle ground’ for planned tech office: The manufacturer of all those electric vehicle batteries announced plans last month to build a $4 billion to $5 billion plant in Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 west of Cartersville in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group. As many as 3,500 jobs are expected with operations scheduled to begin in 2025. SK already has a huge campus off I-85 near Commerce in Northeast Georgia. On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed earlier reports that SK Battery America would open a “regional IT hub” in Roswell, bringing 200 high-tech jobs and a $19 million investment overall. Roswell is around 50 to 55 miles from Cartersville and Commerce.
What’s odd:♦ The Cartersville site is not mentioned in the governor’s media release. It does note the office complex is “one of SK Group’s three major investments in the state of Georgia.” Adds Kemp: “This innovative company continues to bring the jobs of the future that will benefit hardworking Georgians in manufacturing, and now it will also tap into the tech talent our top-ranking universities provide.”
Drinking game:♦ Those inclined to do so can take another shot with the latest “hardworking Georgians” reference by the governor.
Popcorn & Politics
Tensions tighten between county, city following Rome Middle School vote: The aftershocks of Monday’s surprise (not on any agenda) vote by city commissioners to back bonds and multimillion-dollar interest payments for a replacement middle school are intensifying. Immediate questions are coming from county interests who note concerns about the next “general purpose” special penny tax on the way, potential millage rate increases and future education tax packages.
Even if everything is on the up and up, which it appears to be — the city commission should have published the date of a vote and allowed public comment for the largest bond package approved by the city to date.
A different ‘hardball’ now showing on CNN: Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan declined to seek a second term in the 2022 election, instead focusing on something he calls GOP 2.0, a post-Trump rebound for the Grand Old Party. The former minor league pitcher likewise will be serving as a national political commentator for CNN, based in Georgia. Duncan has seen increased screen time with the refocused GOP push and his move beyond Trump — and cable network executives apparently saw and heard something they like. (We designated Duncan’s “hardball” nickname during his call-ins on our former radio edition, especially after his primary runoff win in 2018). Keep an eye on this one.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the ‘citizen reporters’ who contribute to telling today’s stories: The latest tip focused on a personnel move that, if true, would make a little state news as well. The source is trusted and proven. We immediately checked, bypassing roadblocks from those involved in Rome and the other community. Secondary sources — both local and away — heard it as well. But if there was a lucrative offer, it was rejected, perhaps in hopes of a pay increase here. A fruitless search? Hardly. It again shows how our community helps deliver the news even if the “newsmakers” hide behind policy or fear of reprisal.
Valley to the end of the Caray/Braves era: It was Harry Caray who drew us into loving broadcast baseball. The specific line some 35 years ago was heard on WGN as Harry was telling partner Steve Stone that “one more biscuit for breakfast and that ball would’ve been out of here.” We later met Harry, sadly skipped sons Skip and Chip but did shake grandson Josh’s hand at a Rome Braves event. Skip and Chip together amassed nearly five decades of calling Atlanta games; Josh did a few seasons in Rome. Come this spring, Chip is off to St. Louis, Josh probably is back with the Trash Pandas in Huntsville and Chip’s twin sons are too early in their own broadcast careers to make it to the “bigs.” We’re hopeful.