eggsupcount012523

Downtown Rome fishing expedition draws a bunch of bites: Consider it a 2023 version of one of those “situation wanted” ads from the alt-news weeklies of decades past.

A downtown development authority (say, Rome) casts a line out on Facebook about having “the perfect space available for a restaurant with a strong focus on breakfast. Flexible buildout options, lease negotiable, and around 2,000 square feet! Incentives include low-interest loans and grant funding.”

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In