Pictured are the head coaches and MVPs from the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament girls and boys champions — Rome head coach Thomas McAboy and MVP Jermiya Winston, Darlington head coach Nathan West and MVP D’Marion Floyd.
The Salvation Army of Rome flies the white flag welcoming those in need when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. “... we provide a limited number of cots and blankets to anyone who needs to get out of the cold overnight. First come, first served. 317 E. First Ave. in Rome.”
The National Fire Protection Association strongly encourages removing Christmas trees from homes promptly after the holiday season. One disposal option is taking trees for recycling at a Bring One for the Chipper collection site.
The SK On/Hyundai EV battery plant would be built near Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 west of Cartersville.
It looks like Northwest Georgia will have some nearby partners in production of electric vehicle batteries.
Hundreds of acres near Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 on the Rome side of Cartersville will be home to a partnership between SK On and Hyundai Motor Group with a project valued at $4 billion to $5 billion and at least 3,500 jobs expected by 2025.
We expect to see more details on the local plans in coming weeks.
But there’s more: SK On recently teamed with Ford Motor Co. to break ground on BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky. It will cost $5.8 billion — yes, billion — and cover 1,500 acres. Actually twin plants; production is expected to begin in early 2025.
That’s in addition to a $5.6 billion mega campus in Stanton, Tennessee, on a 3,600-acre site also due in 2025.
Georgia continues to emerge as an EV hub but the rest of the Southeast isn’t sitting this one out. Neither is Northwest Georgia. Welcome to ... The Battery Belt.
Business, Inc.
Branson update: Last May, Branson Tractor/TYM announced a $20 million investment in production facilities at its Rome facility. To assist with that, Hardy Realty agents Michele Rikard and Jimmy Kelley secured a multiyear lease on a 40,000-square-foot warehouse on Parrish Drive off U.S. 27 to ensure the current Rome-based operations are not interrupted.
New spin on gas-and-wash stop: For years, you’ve seen convenience stores with gas pumps and a small tunnel on the side offering a quick wash, usually at a discount. The folks at Rome-based Big Dan’s Car Wash have flipped that idea. At one of the newest locations, in Tarpon Spring on Florida’s West Coast, you can get a clean car and a fill-up while on site. It caps a very busy year for the company growing rapidly in Georgia and surrounding states.
New at Newby’s? Newby Farm and Vineyard went before Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission on Tuesday, seeking a liquor pouring permit. Billy Newby says it could end with the tasting room at 411 Broad St. offering pours of select bourbon in addition to Newby wines, craft beers and those amazing slushies. Bourbon continues to be popular with tastings and clubs now common in Northwest Georgia. Newby continues to offer a nice menu as well, one of the better kept secrets among downtown diners (try the meatball “sub.”)
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to helping those in need this frigid Christmas: The holidays always see the best of Northwest Georgia when it comes to helping those in need. But this year requires more — we’re stuck in frigid weather for a few more days. Warming centers, expanded overnight shelters, special “heat” kits and even blankets are being deployed to help at a time when most would rather be with family. Talk about real Christmas angels.
Peak to the 69th annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament: The student athletes, fans, organizers and hosts once again staged one of the largest high school sporting events of the year. It is a wonderful showcase for some of the top athletes in our area.
Valley to the 12 ‘daze’ of Christmas: Maybe it was just us but the 2022 Christmas season slipped by way too quickly. It was a little unsettling to drive by the Christmas tree lots and Silver Creek farm earlier this week to see them closed until next year. The arrival of the trees each year sort of marks the start of the season. It ends, for many, in cradle-to-grave fashion with Bring One for the Chipper on Saturday, Jan. 7, outside Home Depot (9 a.m. to noon). The fish thank you.
Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.