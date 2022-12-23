BartowCentregoogle

It looks like Northwest Georgia will have some nearby partners in production of electric vehicle batteries.

Hundreds of acres near Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 on the Rome side of Cartersville will be home to a partnership between SK On and Hyundai Motor Group with a project valued at $4 billion to $5 billion and at least 3,500 jobs expected by 2025.

