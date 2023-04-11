The April edition of the state’s business magazine features the 2023 Economic Yearbook and the Northwest Georgia chapter includes a generous nod to much of what is happening here.
Maybe it is time we officially dub ourselves the “green capital of Georgia.” Here’s why:
Using a secondary headline, “Green is the future,” Georgia Trend’s article highlights the Qcells solar panel project coming to Highland 75 off I-75 in Bartow as well as the SK On/Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant off U.S. 411 west of Cartersville.
Together, that’s nearly $7 billion in investments as well as 5,500 additional jobs.
Also classified under the “green” movement, and rightfully so, is the recent Ball Aluminum Cup explosion in the Shannon area and a few projects in Gordon and Whitfield counties also associated with electric vehicles. That Ball investment topped $200 million with 145 extra jobs — and there’s still a distribution center on the way.
The article includes market analysis-type comments from Melinda Lemmon, economic development director of Cartersville-Bartow County; Pam Powers-Smith, president of the Rome-Floyd Chamber; and Kathy Johnson of the Gordon County chamber.
And that C in capital gets capitalized when you mix in Qcells’ existing and continuing investments in Dalton. In her visit there last week, Vice President Kamala Harris said: “And today, then, this city is home to one of the largest solar panel factories in all of the United States. And equally significant, the panels being produced here are some of the best in the world.”
She announced a 2.5 million solar panel purchase from Qcells, the largest such deal ever.
Harris also said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., “was in South Korea. And he was working with leaders there from Qcells to bring more solar investment to this state.”
We’ve already seen one additional investment tied to the Qcells project coming to Cartersville: Last month, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia Inc., which makes lightweight advanced materials for sustainable technology, announced plans to create more than 160 jobs thanks to a $147 million manufacturing campus to supply the Qcells solar panels plant.
Maybe it is easy being green after all.
Business, Inc.
On the rebound: February’s real estate report was a bit anemic — 66 homes sold by members of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors. But overall sales nearly doubled up in March with 122 deals closed. That also topped the previous March by eight homes.
The average price of homes sold in Floyd County last month was $215,000, up from $197,500 a month earlier and about $9,100 less than a year earlier.
In Bartow County, 138 homes sold — up by 21 from February — with a median sales price of $311,500, up a bit from the previous month.
Numbers courtesy of Georgia Multiple Listing Service.
Small business expert Matt Pearce back in business: For a decade, Matt Pearce was a Rome-based consultant for the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center, working with regional clients anxious to open their own enterprises.
He retired a year ago but has since opened his own firm, Pearce Business Services LLC. He shared a few updates recently on Linked In.
Pearce’s name — and voice — also are familiar as he was a frequent guest on our former radio edition.
Just in from the strawberry fields: With LCCL Strawberry Farm now open, look for Armuchee’s other patch to fire up for the season. “We will post our opening day soon,” reports the crew at Lazy Creek Farms on Yarbrough Bend Road just off Martha Berry.
At LCCL Sunday, just at 11 a.m., dozens of people were in the fields looking for strawberries and not Easter eggs.
But farther down the road, at Rocky Hollow Patch in Cave Spring, strawberries might be in tight demand. “We have had major damage to the strawberries this year from deer and have lost approximately 21,000 plants,” according to the Facebook post. Solutions are being studied.
While keeping an eye on the berry futures, watch for updates on Rocky Hollow’s new unique chicken coop quickly coming together.
A different type of smoke on Shorter: Some of that smoke you used to see coming from 1600 Shorter Ave. is returning. Sort of. Permits show Paradize Tobacco & Vape is coming to the strip center in the former home of World HiFi. It later was home to Lobrillo’s Vienna. We guess it makes sense — from smoked sausages to smoking materials?
Triple play — at home
It wouldn’t be opening night at AdventHealth Stadium without three familiar faces. And even a few hiccups couldn’t stop them from attending Thursday’s Rome Braves’ home-opener vs. Greenville.
Once again in the stands were Miss Betty (also known as Betty Crymes but half the kids-now-adults in town know her as Miss Betty) as well as her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Norma Williams. Jim was the longtime director at the YMCA while Norma was a beloved teacher in the Pepperell school district.
But it is what they did, and do, in their off-hours that deserves a nod. They’ve cut an impressive streak of attendance at the ballpark as the Braves mark 20 years in Rome. Plus the family has been to some of the milestone opening games at all three homes of the Braves in Atlanta.
That’s the definition of true Braves fans. And the MVP of it all this season goes to Norma and a few friends of Miss Betty’s for making a big part of it happen.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to visible signs of progress: As we chart the proposed restaurants and developments, we know it gets “serious” when dirt is moved. Two specific spots — West Third Street and the other end of Second Avenue — are great examples of projects well underway. The Four Stones folks quickly demolished old buildings between West Third and the Oostanaula River followed by very visible preliminary work on the developers’ River District plans. Likewise at the former AT&T center on Second Avenue, which was quickly removed to make way for townhouses. Pipes already are coming out of the ground there. Let’s see if others around town catch up.
Valley to the continuing trend of undermining democracy. It was bad enough when our current lieutenant governor and others tried to cast fake voters following Georgia’s presidential choice in 2020. Now we’re watching anarchy in the Tennessee general assembly over three defiant Democrats demanding action on weapons following the Nashville massacre.