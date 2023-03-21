xhaleshorter

So the mystery on what’s replacing the long-closed Long John Silvers on Shorter Avenue is over. After sitting vacant since closing in August 2018, all eyes were on the site as months of renovation got underway. After years and, more recently, months of renovation, the answer is... Xhale City.

The early buzz had been a replacement restaurant and then construction crews told us an electrical office was on the way. So last week, the signage went up and here comes the area’s latest vape, smoke and tobacco shop at 1811 Shorter Ave.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

