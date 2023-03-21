So the mystery on what’s replacing the long-closed Long John Silvers on Shorter Avenue is over. After sitting vacant since closing in August 2018, all eyes were on the site as months of renovation got underway. After years and, more recently, months of renovation, the answer is... Xhale City.
The early buzz had been a replacement restaurant and then construction crews told us an electrical office was on the way. So last week, the signage went up and here comes the area’s latest vape, smoke and tobacco shop at 1811 Shorter Ave.
Our question: Why do we hear so much about “another Mexican restaurant” when they’re clearly now outnumbered by vape shops?”
Where’s the beef?
And just up the road, we’re awaiting the posts about Wendy’s at 2435 Shorter Ave., currently “closed for remodel” per the roadside sign.
A closer look Monday during what would have been the lunch rush found plenty of signage around the building, each stating, “We apologize this location is currently closed for remodel. Please visit us at one of our other locations. Thank you.”
Or to flash back to the old slogan, “Where’s the beef?” which currently has been updated to “Square’s the beef” (that is if you missed all the Reggie Miller commercials during the opening weekend of the NCAA basketball tournaments).
It is the latest remodel underway in the area. The Chick-fil-A off Ga. 53 in Calhoun just wrapped up one of its own late last month.
Banking changes
Of interest: Some personnel notes of note over the weekend involving United Community Bank and Synovus in the Rome/Northwest Georgia market.
Scott Preston, who was named Synovus’ Northwest Georgia division president in December 2016, has left to join United Community Bank. Several other staffers have made the transition as well. We’re awaiting formal word from United Community on their new duties.
Preston joined the former Citizens First Bank in February 2016 as executive vice president, commercial banking manager. He joined Synovus in Columbus in 1997. Preston has been an active member of the community, including the Rome Floyd Chamber.
Synovus confirms some changes are underway. The latest: “Several members of our Northwest Georgia Division have left Synovus to pursue other opportunities. We have a strong regional presence in the Rome market, including team members who are focused on delivering the premier service and guidance Synovus clients expect. Northwest Atlanta Market Executive Charlie Barnwell will serve as our market leader for the short-term.”
Popcorn & Politics
On the run: With qualifying still months away, we’ve picked up two to three potential Rome City Commission names. One definitely lives in Ward Three (off Horseleg) and another could move to her other home to qualify for one of six seats on the ballot in November. These are separate from the intentions of the six incumbents (to clarify, make that “current” incumbents).
Save the date(s): The Floyd County Board of Elections meets this evening with a full agenda. Among the items: Setting dates and times for the November elections (municipal posts plus a likely extra-penny sales tax proposal). Also: A closed meeting to discuss personnel and “legal” matters. Site: 18 E. 12th St. Times: Caucus will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the board meeting at 6. (State law allows — but does not require — governments to meet out of public sight to discuss real estate, personnel and litigious issues).
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to March Madness: Name another time of the year when you can see so much local “talent” on national TV. There’s Doug Shows calling games at the Albany, N.Y., home of one of the opening rounds. There’s former Darlington and Shorter coach Chad Warner on the bench assisting with the Cinderella Furman men’s team. There’s Model’s Victaria Saxton with the advancing South Carolina Gamecocks in the women’s bracket... Heck, there’s Tonya and Matt Davis at the Birmingham opener with someone sporting a Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers sweatshirt (we’re not sure if the last two made TV).
Valley to political dirty tricks. A compelling read over the weekend was a “confession” of how the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran were used as political “bait” in the 1980 election between incumbent Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Former rising political star Ben Barnes detailed the Mideast tour used to stall the release until after the November election in an effort to derail the ailing former president’s bid for a second term. Forget politics; think of the hostages and their captivity extended to 444 days. They were released on inauguration day, Jan. 20, 1981, just as Carter left office. Shameful.
Peak to the latest Randy Davis tribute: The press box and radio booth at Advent Health Stadium has been renamed in honor of the late broadcaster Randy Davis, who worked tirelessly to pass a special penny tax to build the stadium and bring the minor league Braves to town. Davis also called many of the early games as WLAQ was the broadcast home. Here’s hoping this doesn’t end earlier talks of naming the field itself in his honor.
