Drive-by journalism: We picked up a few previews of what’s ahead in Rome in 2023 during holiday weekend travel: The Varsity in Bethlehem and some recon on a Crumbl franchise location.
The first was the Varsity restaurant finally rising in Bethlehem. You’ve seen this growing stretch of restaurants and shops on your left side while traveling from I-85 to Athens on Ga. 316. The latest addition is one of the newest Varsity restaurants, something of a replacement for the closed one in downtown Athens (which has yet to be demolished).
This location was one of two announced by the iconic restaurant group in June 2021, the other being on Parkway Boulevard also near Athens.
We stopped to check on the 316 store’s progress on Sunday as the exterior is up and work well underway inside (doors aren’t up yet). Project Builders of Atlanta is behind the construction, a name somewhat familiar here as it also was behind the Tractor Supply store in Cedartown.
We’re expecting the Rome and Cartersville locations to resemble what’s almost ready in Bethlehem. We’re not sure what the plans are for the Emerson location as the Varsity will replace the former Krystal/Japanese steakhouse there.
Trail of Crumbs... or is that Crumbl? We twice drove past the Crumbl cookie shop on Athens’ west side, yielding to temptation on pass No. 2. What’s inside besides some of the world’s finest cookies? A rather simple operation that reminds us of the East Rome Domino’s in a way. Electronic menu board, ordering counter and pickup. The crew behind the kiosk does all the baking and packaging.
The Crumbl franchise for Rome is in hand and due in 2023 but we’ve yet to hear of a locale other than “not Broad Street.” Perhaps a good thing as the calorie count in downtown Rome is starting to exceed the recommended daily allowances with baked goods, candy, ice cream, gelato, candy and more.
Business, Inc.
A ‘Creel House’ Christmas? In an era when you can buy Surfer Boy Pizza at Walmart, why not a Creel House ginger bread house to help celebrate Christmas? That appears to be the direction the annual ginger bread display is taking at Honeymoon Bakery on Broad Street.
Some photos of the prep work posted on the shop’s Facebook page certainly resemble the Claremont House’s creepy makeover, transforming it into the home of Vecna in Season 4 of Stranger Things.
We’ll know for sure Tuesday night in time for Rome’s annual Christmas Parade starting at 6:30.
And don’t forget if you need a stocking stuffer for that special someone, the actual home itself is on the market for $1.5 million. Please see Toles, Temple & Wright for more.
River District’s different retail shop: One of the nicest “refits” in the ever-changing River District was what Brian Dulaney did for Cabell’s Designs at 9 Bale St. just off Fifth Avenue.
As original tenants of the revitalized retail-and-restaurant district, Cabell’s is different. The studio is rarely open for walk-in customers even though it has a national following; everything is Rome made and shipped.
But one of those rare public openings is this Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Look for specials on Cabell Sweeney’s handmade ceramics.
Popcorn & Politics
Kemp’s ‘hard-working’ catch phrase goes national: When he’s not talking about “chopping wood,” you usually hear Gov. Brian Kemp drop the phrase “hard-working Georgians” in just about every speech.
Kemp, fresh off a convincing Nov. 8 win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, isn’t sitting still. The Republican has created a federal political action committee. The name: Hardworking Americans Inc.
Filed with the Federal Election Commission on Nov. 16, it is deemed “an independent expenditure-only political committee (Super PAC)” — all their words, not ours.
It gives Kemp and supporters a larger financial say in national politics and could be the foundation for growing ambitions — perhaps a run by Kemp against U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., in 2026 or maybe the presidency in two years?
Just don’t confuse the PAC with the long-established Hard Working Americans rock ‘n’ roll “supergroup.” A Google check found the group and its debut album from 2014. Some cuts include “Mr. President Have Pity on the Working Man” and “I Don’t Have a Gun.” Well, maybe not that last one in Kemp’s case.
Advance voting continues today through Friday at the elections office as well as Anthony Center (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Precincts are open on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Peaks & Valleys
Peaks to 891 Floyd County voters: They ignored all the politics surrounding advance voting for the U.S. Senate runoff and turned out Sunday at two “precincts” in Floyd County. It was a gorgeous afternoon and many stood in line for a good bit, waiting to cast just one vote in the Senate runoff. We hope those attempting to block that vote took note.
Valley to the expected “porch pirates” this Christmas season. They know the gifts are coming — and many homeowners know the “porch pirates” are coming as well. Note to would-be thieves: Those doorbell cameras catch and record you as you arrive. By the time you see the cameras, they’ve already seen you — and so will area law officers once given a copy of the video. Just don’t.
Peak to Rome First’s community Christmas card setting: We continue to be impressed by the community-first ideas and concepts offered by Rome First United Methodist Church. The latest is a static setting for those in need of a Christmas card for the family with props included. It sure beats an oversized plastic Christmas tree.