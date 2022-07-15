What’s next for Rome City Schools? The situation: You have two of the top spots open — superintendent and the system’s only high school principal. You’ve got two new members among the seven-person board of education. You’ve got a multimillion-dollar, voter-approved check to pay for a replacement middle school.
Looking at the school system — it’s growing with 6,600-plus students. Add in the challenges of teaching in the pandemic era (with virus numbers climbing again just as work begins to welcome students back July 29). Turnover in the classrooms and the overall school system has been higher than normal — but many jobs were filled by a sweeping school board “yes” vote on Tuesday night.
So tough times for the board of education? We think just the opposite. No matter how we got here, this is a perfect time to put a stamp on the next five-plus years of the school system.
That’s a rare opportunity.
These next decisions by the board of education will be among the most critical they’ve faced. Everything is changing and we expect more on the way. As the search continues for a superintendent and principal, think more about tomorrow than you do tradition.
Vital vittles: What’s new in local dining
Coming soon to 333 on Broad? A longtime favorite on Broad Street — 333 and then Rome City Brewing (and once the Prickly Pear) — has been sold. The folks at Toles, Temple & Wright handled the honors and we’re told to expect updates on what’s next by midweek.
Many memories are based in these buildings, from entertaining Georgia’s media elite in the Prickly Pear era to some great meals and beverages as well as entertainment from Jay and Melissa Shell.
The back bar off Tribune Street on the first floor was our lunch counter for years (water only at midday, thank you). We can still taste some of Jay Ward’s creations, including North Georgia’s best salmon. We later enjoyed brewed-on-Broad Downtown Brown paired with a newer menu. The upstairs bar? Consider it the spot known for where “the elite meet” for a number of years.
Translation: There indeed is pressure on the new owners.
Marco’s Pizza begins hiring in West Rome. The temporary sign is up and the tent pitched as renovation work continues on the Marco’s Pizza shop coming to 2206 Shorter Ave. Around $225,000 in renovation work is underway as part of the project, per building permits. Hiring has begun for pizza makers and delivery drivers. Claude Corbin tells Facebook friends to expect an opening in late August. The pizza wars again escalate in West Rome. (Hat tip to Blake Silvers at The Calhoun Times).
Former Zaxby’s gives way to Chipotle in Calhoun: Our colleagues at The Calhoun Times also report work has started on opening a Chipotle Mexican Grill by “late winter.” The former Zaxby’s site at 530 Highway 53 has been vacant since that restaurant moved to 645 Highway 53 behind Starbucks off Richardson Road. Chipotle has job listings posted. The restaurant will include “a Chipotlane digital drive-through pickup lane.” The Gordon County site is the latest in the chain’s growth in Northwest Georgia. Since 2020, Chipotle has opened in Rome’s East Bend off Turner McCall and on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville.
Popcorn & Politics
About that bad air: We had heard something about all the “bad air” in the Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate campaign but the leak from a recent Hall County campaign visit takes it to a new level. And what’s this about banning media from such events? We hope that’s not the case when Republicans rally in Rome in September.
Campaign dollars and sense: We learned years ago that money can’t buy you a win (incumbent Roy Barnes vs. long shot Sonny Perdue) but the early numbers are easily on the sides of the Democrats. Warnock reported $22.2 million in cash on hand as of June 30, to nearly $7 million for Walker. In the governor’s race, it was Stacey Abrams with $18.5 million as of June 30 vs. just more than $7 million for incumbent Brian Kemp.
Peaks & Valleys
Peak to gas prices finally falling: We wonder if it has something to do with the calendar and the passing of the vacation-heavy Independence Day holiday. But surely not, right? (Don’t tell them back-to-school travel is about to begin). That said, we actually saw some prices under $4 across the area on Wednesday.
Valley to the fate of Tony Brazier: He was a popular coroner in Polk County and went to Atlanta media with concerns about a fatal accident that drew state Rep. Trey Kelley into the case. Brazier then won the probate court judgeship but based on surprisingly quick state reports, it has been a rocky tenure that ended with his resignation. (A judge dismissed Kelley’s indictment in December). Our advice: Keep a mental bookmark on Polk politics.
Valley to the visual pollution along Broad Street. We see those zooming trucks and cars. We hear those roaring “hemis” in the audio of the webcasts from City Commission meetings. So we get why some want more speed bumps on Broad but question the overall aesthetics. From the road “improvements” to flashing “crossing” signs to “talking” crosswalks to ample signage on do’s and don’ts, and then well-intended “beautification” efforts that border on clutter, exactly how is all this helping retain the rustic charm of downtown Rome?