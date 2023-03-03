In “Young Frankenstein,” the befuddled community leader tells the mob “a riot is an ugly thing — I think that it is just about time we had one!”
Parking studies often aren’t pretty either and it appears that we’re about to have another one. It’s now underway and that means the city has suspended the 3-hour parking rules through April 30. News of the latest study drew appropriate phone calls, texts and emails. All can be summed up in 5 letters: Again?
Our crack investigation (a search of Rome News-Tribune/Hometown Headlines archives) reveals:
♦ The city ordered a parking study in June 2005.
♦ Four years later, a Georgia Tech student was brought in to analyze street and deck parking.
♦ That was followed by a $15,000 study in 2010.
♦ Seven years would pass until the Tim Haak & Associates study was commissioned.
♦ Five years ago this month, the big parking public town hall was held at the Forum, complete with automated parking machines, drawings and such. (We don’t recall whether deck parking was free for that one).
♦ In May 2019, following a detailed caucus and weeks of both public and private “conversations,” Rome city commissioners passed a surprising compromise suggested by an exasperated Craig McDaniel♦ : Allow 3-hour parking 6 days a week. It passed by a 5-2 vote with 2 commissioners absent.
And now we’re doing another one because “there’s not very much data” and parking officials only have “a lot of assumptions” to base current policies off of, as stated on a city promotional Facebook video.
From the outside looking in, we’d ask at least one question: isn’t the $70,000 vehicle purchased to track such data on the road?
Yes, the downtown landscape has changed, especially with the expanded push for more residences and the continuing revival of the River District.
Earlier we heard proposals to bring back parking meters and to build a new deck off First Street and Second Avenue. Are the current decks at capacity? A previous report concluded there were nearly 1,100 parking spaces in greater downtown neighborhoods, including the decks.
For now, you have unlimited parking on Broad Street, First Street and Tribune Street. But only for two months and then back to whatever normal is.
Maybe we should study why the previous studies keep gathering dust on city shelves as the can gets kicked down the street yet again (provided there’s a space to do so).
Popcorn & Politics
Have a Coke and a smile. This was one of those things where you needed the good stuff — a big bag of Mahli’s Uni-Pop Gourmet Popcorn — as you watched the main event, MTG vs. Georgia elections expert Gabriel Sterling. The setting was a meeting with the “Election Integrity Caucus” and it got wonky. Amid Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s buckshot of election myths was a reference to Floyd’s 2,000 later-discovered votes. But what got the most immediate local attention was her referencing Floyd as a “teeny, tiny little county” (on her post, go to the 2:05 minute mark).
Maybe that’s why she closed the long-standing congressional office in Rome — we’re too “teeny, tiny”? Sure, we’re smaller than Paulding, but not too far behind Whitfield and larger than the rest of the counties in the 14th District. We guess size does matter.
Now on radar
Pickin’ and grinnin’: The early word from LCCL Strawberry Farm off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee? “We hope to open the first to middle of April,” says a Facebook update with an added prayer for sun and warmer weather. This will be the farm’s 21st season.
Crumbl rumbles: The latest guestimate on a Rome opening is now “six months” down the road. There’s no official word on the location but we have a few guesses and the official word from our top guess is “we’re finalizing leases.”
Opening soon in Shannon: Antigua, the popular Mexican restaurant in the strip center adjoining the East Rome Walmart, hopes to open the second location on Ga. 53 below the 140 interchange in Shannon late this month. A lot of work continues in the one-time Opi’s location.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Valley to ‘Faux News’ and bogus election reports: It is disgusting to read Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch’s admission that some Fox commentators endorsed the big lie about the 2020 presidential election being stolen — and that Murdoch did zero to stop them. Per CBS News, “Murdoch was asked about whether he was aware that some of the network’s commentators — Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity — at times endorsed the false election claims. Murdoch replied, “Yes. They endorsed.” In the real world, each should be jobless today.
Peak to the final four runs by Model boys, Calhoun girls: Both teams are competing today and Saturday in the semi-finals in their respective categories. And we’re stunned the Berry Viking men didn’t get an invite to the post season with a dazzling 25-3 record. Even as the NCAA moves into conference and tournament play, we’re glad to see our local teams continuing to rebound to loftier goals.