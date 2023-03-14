sicklearmuchee

The Sharp Sickle has some growth plans coming together. Look for a second location to open on Old Summerville Road at the former Mulch & More store just off Martha Berry. On the way: Coffee, expresso, tea, breakfast and pastries.

The original just celebrated a year at 329 Broad St. where the windows say it all: faith, hope, Jesus. We checked with the operators of one of downtown Rome’s most unique shops for an update:

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In