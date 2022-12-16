Please consider this the script for an “end credits scene” of “Stranger Things,” season four, that should have happened:
“Months have passed since Vecna and ‘guests’ brought havoc to the stately Creel House (also known as the Claremont House). The owners put the landmark on the market amid a continuing stream of impromptu visits — and a pretty cool high school musical (OK, Coosa dance team).
“The $1.5 million price tag flamed international media coverage. But like magic, an offer appeared. And on Dec. 14, the bond (sale) was consummated.”
The scene slowly retreats from the meticulously restored Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave. in Rome, now in new hands.
Resuming end credits: Sale directed by Jeb Arp, Mimi Richards and Katie Gettis Edwards of Toles, Temple & Wright, representing Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier. The purchase produced by Molly Steeves of Hardy Realty, who worked with the buyer.
But the buyer’s name remains a mystery, apparently by contract. We’ll let the parties involved update that on their social media accounts.
Business, Inc.
Sparrow Pointe, a 55-plus community that will replace Sumo Japanese Steakhouse above Fifth Avenue and Martha Berry, should get underway early in 2023.
Birdsong Housing Partners of Maitland, Florida, plans 50 residences on the site.
“Sparrow Pointe received additional funding from Georgia Department of Community Affairs through the agency’s construction inflation resources program,” says Melanie Greenwood, vice president of development programs for Birdsong Housing Partners. “Currently, we are working through the loan closing process with DCA on these additional funds and anticipate a construction start date of spring 2023.”
That’s a bit behind the original schedule of late this year; a 2024 opening was targeted at that time.
Sparrow Pointe joins The Point, a residential/retail mix planned for where Relax Inn is about to come down. The Point is at the tip of Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue and the intersection with East 12th Street. While the development is a year behind schedule, at least, it doesn’t appear to be at a complete standstill.
No pumping the brakes at Coosa Valley Credit Union in 2023: The Rome-based credit union, with a half-billion dollars in assets, started the year with the opening of an office in Woodstock and later renovated the Cedartown site amid other changes.
It looks like 2023 will be more of the same. Work is underway for a new office — a relocation from Ringgold — in Fort Oglethorpe in 2023. It will be near the Walmart Neighborhood Market and Chick-fil-A with access to Battlefield Parkway.
On the way: full-service lobby, drive-through lanes, a 24/7 ATM and ample parking. The current office will remain open until construction is complete.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to quarterback Trevor Lawrence: The star Cartersville High quarterback came roaring out of Clemson as a top pick in the NFL draft, heading to Jacksonville. You know the story. Undaunted, Lawrence continues to grow. He had a career game Sunday vs. Tennessee — and that after concerns about a toe injury. He likewise was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. It is refreshing to watch an athlete walk the walk and skip the hype.
Peak to Darlington alum Russell Shealy: It wasn’t that long ago when he was kicking the soccer ball around at Grizzard Park. But on Monday, Russell Shealy helped Syracuse win the 2022 national championship over Indiana. That ESPN moment: “The winning goal came off the foot of captain Amferny Sinclair, burying a shot past Indiana keeper JT Harms after Orange keeper Shealy came up with a huge save to set up the championship-clinching kick.”
Valley to bids to abolish runoff elections: The last thing we wanted to see was “overtime” in the Warnock vs. Walker TV commercial blitz. But we reject any bid to further restrict your right to vote. Yes, our U.S. Senate races have gone long, from Paul Coverdell and Jon Ossoff to Raphael Warnock (twice). In the runoff, 28,357 Floyd residents (47% of those registered) were among 3.5 million Georgians (50.5%) voting for their next U.S. senator. A majority — 50% plus one vote — should decide any race no matter how many tries it takes. Maybe the solution is this: Recruit better candidates.