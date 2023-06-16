avenuefront.jpg

There’s something clever in the branding of Rome’s newest hotel-to-apartments upgrade. Called The Avenue Apartments, the “A” is highlighted above the adjoining letters, a nod to the address — Avenue A off Turner McCall Boulevard.

Most recently known as the Oyo hotel, developer Wayne Robinson has transformed 46 rooms into 23 apartments with easy access to the River District, restaurants, shopping and Atrium Health Floyd.

