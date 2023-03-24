Cartersville’s Peach Cobbler Factory staged a soft opening earlier this week at 233 Marketplace Blvd., also home to Walmart and Lowe’s between Ga. 20 and Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
With hours from noon until 10 p.m., the shop offers peach and 11 other favors of cobbler as well as puddings, shakes and cookies. A more formal opening has yet to be scheduled.
The Cartersville location was announced last year and adjacent posts also included a “coming soon” on a Rome venue. It remains listed under the chain’s locations, with a handy “opening soon” logo, but nothing else. We have notes into the company for more.
The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of two dessert spots on local radar. Crumbl cookies also is due in Rome, but at last report is still five to six months down the road.
A real Marathon
In August 2020, plans for a convenience store basically at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Burnett Ferry Road went before planners and city commissioners, eventually winning final approval.
Demolition of the former tire and auto repair shop got underway, land was cleared and then the slow process began to create the store/retail center at one of the more traveled intersections in West Rome.
For several months, the shell of the project seemingly sat still until a few months ago and now the store — under the Marathon flag — is quickly coming together. Our guess is an early summer opening.
The last plans we saw called for 4,900 square feet under roof; an $84,000 canopy looks just about ready as well. The project is by Willie Patel, who recently purchased land off the Ga. 140/53 interchange for another planned convenience store.
Also on radar
What’s happening off Broad: While the River District remains a hot option for further downtown development, keep sharp eyes out for some other work in neighborhoods connecting to Broad Street. We hear some renovation work is underway on one site with a lot of interest, including restaurants to maybe even another microbrewery. That second brewery has been in discussion for several years in the same general area; it would be in addition to what might happen in the River District.
Added interest: We had hoped for more on the Synovus-to-United Community Bank employee migration but are now told the formal notice is still a few days away. Synovus has confirmed a change in command for its Northwest Georgia operations, news that surprised some of its own local insiders. This remains the buzz of the business community and will for a few weeks, given the personalities involved. It is one thing to see a marquee name leave; it is another to see enough people to fill a starting basketball team exit — with a few on the bench, too.
‘Get your motor runnin’:’ Racing returns to the Rome Speedway (the one off Chulio Road, not the curving two-lane itself) this spring. Some of the plans are still coming together at the popular track, closed in 2022 for family reasons. The brakes are still on at Dixie Speedway — at least so far this year.
Popcorn & Politics
Your tax dollars at work? Here’s what we know — outside counsel has been hired to investigate city of Rome employee “complaints” about allegedly rude treatment from a city commissioner. It seems the commissioner has been asking detailed questions that need to be answered (many also being asked from frustrated developers).
Interviews have taken place and, once completed, will go to the city. Some arcane law bars any public review until 10 days after it is submitted (we have an Open Records request on file).
Let’s wait to see what it alleges — and we’ll also have a look at exactly how much this salve for some “hurt feelings” will cost taxpayers.
We hope the investigators will note that this is election year for six Rome City Commission seats as well and perhaps someone is being targeted to create a little muck. Good luck with that.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the ‘second tier’ of Bartow’s green energy boom: Thursday’s announcement of a $147 million, 160-job parts supplier joining the Qcells solar panel project in Cartersville is the start of the “ripple effect” we will see over the next year or more. The Qcells campus, the subsidiary parts supplier and the massive EV battery plant nearby are changing the region’s economy.
Valley to the exit of Berry business dean Joyce Heames: Seven years ago, Joyce Heames arrived on the Berry College campus with explosive energy. And her impact spread off campus and across North Georgia almost as quickly. But now she’s announced plans to become dean for the Jennings Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University, serving a booming market just south of Nashville. “Berry will forever have a piece of my heart,” Heames said in a Berry release. We hope her replacement has at least half her passion.