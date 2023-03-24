The Peach Cobbler Factory

Cartersville’s Peach Cobbler Factory staged a soft opening earlier this week at 233 Marketplace Blvd., also home to Walmart and Lowe’s between Ga. 20 and Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

With hours from noon until 10 p.m., the shop offers peach and 11 other favors of cobbler as well as puddings, shakes and cookies. A more formal opening has yet to be scheduled.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

