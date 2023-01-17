In recent years, Bartow County’s development plans have been dazzling. In just the past month, a proposed EV battery plant and solar panel campus together have generated reports of more than $5 billion in investments and at least 5,500 additional jobs.
Even bigger is what the Aubrey Corp. is proposing for some 16,500 acres in the county’s northeast corner, off U.S. 411 and north of Ga. 20. This one has a long way to go with public hearings and regulatory decisions due next.
Opposition already is out there as the tract includes a popular wildlife management area that has been leased to the state for five decades — but won’t be renewed as it expires in May.
In summary, the plans for the Aubrey “planned green space and development district” resemble a whole new community, basically from scratch. Preliminary plans in a 41-page file submitted last week to Bartow County Planning and Zoning show:
♦ 6,800 acres for residential, including 6,000 for “low density” (think single-family homes” and 800 acres for “high density” (multifamily). The low-density area would be mostly in the upper northeast section.
♦ 2,100 acres for commercial/industrial development with 800 acres for commercial/retail and 1,300 for industrial. Most of this area is closer to I-75 and the interchange with 411.
♦ 5,000 acres for green space (includes assumption of 1,300 additional acres).
♦ 3,900 acres for mineral reserves. This area is in the southeast quadrant of the site, just north of Ga. 20 and along the Bartow/Cherokee County line.
So what’s next? There’s a hearing before Bartow County Sole County Commissioner Steve Taylor on Jan. 18. Also scheduled: Open houses on the project on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, from 4 until 6 p.m. each; a hearing before the planning commission at 6 p.m. Feb. 27; and a hearing before Taylor on March 8 at 10 a.m. (Please click for more).
This one is going to be in the headlines for much of the year.
Cooling home sales
The red-hot home sales market chilled a bit in Rome/Floyd County in 2022.
Demand and prices shot up in 2020 and stayed there in 2021. But sales began to ease in 2022, including December. The year ended with 1,181 homes sold with just under half those being in the $100,000 to $249,999 range.
“2022 remained a strong year for Floyd County real estate, despite increasing interest rates and talks of a recession,” says Jimmy Byars, chief executive officer and broker for Hardy Realty.
“We did see an increase in inventory and increased days on market in the third and fourth quarters, shifting us back to a more normal pre-2020 market. 2020 was record-breaking for real estate in the state of Georgia, 2021 climbed even higher and 2022 dropped 6.7% in residential sales.”
The December report from the Greater Rome Board of Realtors showed 73 homes sold, down from 95 in November and 118 a year earlier. But what was up: The median sales price, to $206,000 last month vs. $189,500 in December 2021.
In Bartow County, 130 homes were sold last month was a median price of $300,000 vs. 135 homes in December 2021 with a going rate of $265,000.
What about 2023?: We started the year with 193 active listings and a flood of new homes under construction.
Nearly 50 construction permits were issued in December, most associated with the Smith Douglas projects in Armuchee, Rome and Eden Valley area but also executive homes, including one priced at more than $1 million.
That doesn’t count all the multifamily projects under way around town and other projects on the board.
Regional wrap
Calhoun Chick-fil-A getting an update — and time out: The hot spot on Ga. 53 will close at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and undergo interior and exterior updating for the next month. The restaurant opened in July 1999 and has undergone several renovations since then, according to The Calhoun Times. This is different from the “scrape and builds” we’ve seen in Rome and Cartersville in recent years.
Nearly 100 tons of glass recycled in Rome: That’s the good word from the Glass Recycling of Rome team as the new year starts. That collection bin off Bale Street in the River District continues to be a hit with those helping ease the demand on the landfill.
The latest Facebook post: “We collected 94.06 tons of glass in 2022. Thank you for joining our cause of using a full-circle recyclable material and of helping it come back as more bottles or insulation for homes. Our hope is to inspire you to choose glass and not plastic whenever the same product is available in glass so that together we can unplastic our oceans...”
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to state Sen Chuck Hufstetler on reappointment as finance chair: The Rome lawmaker, first elected in 2012, continues to be among the steadiest hands in state government, which is underscored by his reappointment as chair of the Senate finance committee under another new lieutenant governor.
Peak (again) to Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence for an epic comeback: The pride of the Purple Hurricanes had a lousy first half — four interceptions (some tipped) and facing a 27-0 deficit to the L.A. Chargers. He then put together four touchdowns and a game-winning field goal drive to keep the Jaguars in the playoffs. Never. Give. Up.
Valley to the need to even search visitors at Rome High events: To be clear, we commend the expansion of security checks at all extracurricular events at Rome High. We condemn whatever reasons some would give for bringing a weapon on school grounds or to school events.