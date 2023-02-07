Stacked Hearts Rome

As downtown Rome fills with event locations, there’s another twist on the way — a company that specializes in handling events, from concerts to conferences to corporate gatherings to awards shows and film production.

Peter Streiff is opening Stacked Hearts Productions at 2 E. Sixth Ave. just off Broad Street across from Swift & Finch Coffee. He hopes to have the storefront open in a few weeks and says it will be more of a base of operations with a studio to produce onsite video as needed.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

