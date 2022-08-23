Rome is known as a dining capital and frequently has been listed among the top 20 markets to open a restaurant in the United States.
And as much as we love to dine out, what happens when a young man making a name for himself as a “food vlogger” (mix of blogger and video) rolls into town with dining on his mind?
You get “Yummo Bucko” at a longtime favorite, The Gravy Boat on Dean Avenue, and a newcomer, Fuel Hickory Smoked BBQ on East 12th Street.
We urge you to spend a few minutes with each, if not all 20 to 30 minutes, to watch Jamel Spalding’s reactions as he eats his way through the menu at both spots. His reactions are as they happen: Good, bad, indifferent. This isn’t Guy Fieri and his latest Food Network production. This is Spalding and friends with a running video as the plates just keep on coming.
We watched a few minutes of each, recorded in recent days, and continue to laugh. Spalding himself is the show and the food is just the costar.
But watch as he chomps through the barbecue and sides at Fuel, doing his play-by-play. As complimentary as he is to Rome’s newest barbecue hot spot, he’s not a fan of the No. 1-selling deviled eggs. He knows Fuel regulars will disagree.
Spalding also engulfs one of the massive biscuits from The Gravy Boat, slathered with egg, cheese and meat (we think ham). As he does so, he proclaims: “I will eat this kind of biscuit any day!” He’s also impressed by the low prices.
You’ll find the video reviews on his Facebook page (220,000 followers and growing) and other platforms. He made a few other metro Georgia stops as well, including The Varsity and This Is It barbecue.
We close with one more helping of background, from the Yummo Bucko website:
“My name is Jamel Spalding and I am a Food Vlogger from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. Yummo Bucko is my expression for good food. I predominately promote mom-and-pop restaurants, food trucks and certified chefs. I knew I belonged in front of a camera, ever since I was a child. I used to dream about being on television. I never imagined that I would become a popular social media influencer. I believe God allows food and conversation to bring people together. I like to eat, critique and converse with my followers (Bucko Buddies).”
It is a fun idea and one we’ve toyed with. We tried to talk two area frequent diners into something with the working title “Two Guys with Guts.” And we like the idea of the video/blog. Hmmm... Yummo Drucko?
Urgent work
In May, Piedmont announced the purchase of 10 urgent care centers that include locations in Rome and Cartersville as well as metro Atlanta. Over the weekend, we saw the changes occur with new signage at the former Redmond Urgent Care on Shorter and Division as well as Turner McCall in East Rome.
The deal now gives Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet — the largest network in Georgia — locations in Rome, Cartersville, Dallas, Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville and Snellville.
Last summer, Piedmont healthcare completed the purchase of Cartersville Medical Center from HCA, also the former parent company of then-Redmond Regional Medical Center. AdventHealth Redmond is the rebranded name.
Popcorn & PoliticsVote early (but not often): Election day is 11 weeks from today but the process is well underway (just spend five minutes watching TV if you don’t believe us). But one of the reasons for the continuing early flood of ads is early voting.
Registered voters, as of Monday, can request absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. There are new stipulations courtesy of the General Assembly but the process remains and is relatively simple.
We decided to test it for the May 24 primary as we met age requirements and all. One key element was the ability to check a box requesting absentees through the 2022 election cycle. It worked for the primary and the resulting runoff.
We recommend you do the same as there is a chance we could be voting again after Nov. 8 to settle the 2022 scorecard. Your first stop should be the My Voter Page.
Floyd GOP meets Thursday: The guests are kind of after-the-fact candidates as Colton Moore is unopposed for the state Senate 53 seat, which now includes a northwest chunk of Floyd County. Also due: State Rep. Matt Barton, whose district includes Calhoun/Gordon County and likewise has no opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at John Henry’s Grill on Broad Street. A $15 buffet begins at 5:15 p.m.
Watching and waiting: And we’re still waiting to hear back from the local GOP on whether guests will be permitted to “carry” on Sept. 10 when the state’s top Republican leaders gather at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Maybe we’ll get an answer after Thursday’s meeting.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the four candidates running for the open seat on the Rome Board of Education: Voters will decide Nov. 8 from these names to fill three years on the city school board: Toni Blanchard, Jennifer Carpenter, Ron Roach and Douglas Whatley Jr. These are not good times for the board and the school system; to see four people willing to stand up to those pressures is amazing itself. Much of what has happened to the school system this year stems from the board’s action or inaction. This one seat will shape what comes next.
Valley to the superintendent search itself. Here’s why:
♦ Exactly when did Lou Byars announce his plans to retire (errr hem...February) and how many months have passed since then?
♦ Exactly who has documented proof of any inappropriate behavior?
♦Exactly why is the race card being played here, especially when three Black men and one White woman were the finalists for the position?
♦Exactly why has as much of the search process as possible been held behind closed doors by the board of education?
♦ Exactly who has failed the provide “leadership” in these chaotic few weeks of the new school year? (Hint: It isn’t the interim appointee as she answers directly to the school board).
Peak to Franco Perkins: Still popular here years after leaving the Rome High football program, Franco Perkins continues to excel, this time by being named the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year for the Calhoun School system. “Coach Perkins is currently in his 26th year in education and has spent the past 11 years at Calhoun High School where he serves as an ESS teacher and defensive line coach for the CHS football team... Coach Perkins has a servant’s heart, is always available to all students at school, seeks out the students who need a mentor and gives an encouraging word... Coach Perkins’ positivity is evident to all and Calhoun High School is a better place because of the impact he has on students.”