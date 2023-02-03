Schroederschristmas2022

Schroeder’s resumes Sunday service on anniversary week. Starting this Sunday, in time for the 42nd anniversary, Schroeder’s New Deli at 406 Broad St. brings back Sunday service, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

John and Charlie Schroeder opened the original Schroeder’s on Feb. 6, 1981, and the changes haven’t stopped since. Most recently, the courtyard area underwent a significant upgrade.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In