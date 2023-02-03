Schroeder’s resumes Sunday service on anniversary week. Starting this Sunday, in time for the 42nd anniversary, Schroeder’s New Deli at 406 Broad St. brings back Sunday service, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
John and Charlie Schroeder opened the original Schroeder’s on Feb. 6, 1981, and the changes haven’t stopped since. Most recently, the courtyard area underwent a significant upgrade.
About the anniversary: On Monday, Schroeder’s is rolling back prices on top menu items to 1981 levels — for dine-in customers only. That includes beer.
Schroeder’s is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Brazilian barbecue up next
There are plenty of barbecue spots in Northwest Georgia with another one, Jim ‘N Nick’s, on the way. But this latest entry is taking the genre to a different level.
A business permit has been issued for 1st Brazilian BBQ at a familiar spot, 1517 Dean Ave. in Rome. That’s the most recent home of Bucket O’ Shrimp and, before that, Bonez & Gristle barbecue.
Consuelo Alvarez says she hopes to open around the first of March, offering Brazilian-style barbecue. It will join the Marietta restaurant on Roswell Road in addition to a food truck.
Look for service Monday through Sunday with hours from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., she says.
We did talk to the owner of a previous 1st Brazilian, based in Marietta, and he says the new venture isn’t his. We’ll keep checking.
Cold pizza
Updates on some notes previously seen here:
Game of Throwns Rome hopes to open in two weeks: The popular axe-throwing venue is targeting a midmonth opening at 241 Broad St. “We’re aiming to be open in the next two weeks! Specific dates will be announced as everything in the venue is finalized.”
Those tracking it on Facebook are getting a look at some of the arcade games at the new location. Pinball, King Claw and Zoltar already are in place. For more: Facebook at GameOfThrownsRome.
The Peach Cobbler Factory’s Cartersville store is due by first half of March: The latest word: “We’re shooting for the first or second week of March.” It will open at 233 Market Place Blvd., the retail center that is home to Walmart and Lowe’s off Ga. 20. No official word yet on the Rome location other than it is “coming soon.”
New Piedmont Cartersville boss to be named. As Chris Mosley returns to HCA, Piedmont Healthcare is searching for a new leader. What’s next? “Piedmont would like to thank Chris for his dedicated service and for helping to navigate Piedmont Cartersville through the covid 19 pandemic. He also has helped to lay the groundwork for an expansion project that will continue to benefit the local community... we will provide an update on leadership decisions at some point prior to his departure.”
‘Kindred’ canned
Made-in-Rome magic doesn’t work for Kindred: It looks like we might not see a return to a dirt-covered Broad Street and “period” buildings in the Cotton Block. Hulu has passed on a second season of “Kindred.”
The Hollywood Reporter says “the Disney-backed basic-cable network has canceled the drama based on Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel about a young Black woman who is pulled back and forth in time. Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) is expected to shop the drama from FX Productions as he envisioned a multiple-season run for the series.”
The first season, with eight episodes, premiered on Dec. 13 and featured some of the several days of filming in downtown Rome’s Cotton Block.
Audience reaction didn’t come close to matching the buzz from “Stranger Things,” especially the season four episodes shot at the Claremont House and Berry College.
The most recent local shoot we’re aware of, Tyler Perry Studios’ “Six Triple Eight” movie for Netflix, spent nearly two weeks at Berry College’s Ford Dining Hall and Gym. The film is about an all Black, all woman troop assigned to figuring out how to get three years worth of backlogged letters to other World War II troops. They did it in half the time they were given. No release date has been set.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Cave Spring Elementary town hall idea: Amid all the debate about the now-idled school, the City Council sought a town hall session moderated by the ever-gracious Al Hodge. The result: Excellent ideas ranging from a community/cultural center to a business incubator to a base for other needed local services. Or perhaps a blend of those. The campus is an asset that can be used to continue to grow the town’s tourism industry.
Valley to too many idle hands and minds: So Tom Brady retires again and immediately the flood of opinions follows: Was he the NFL’s greatest quarterback? Should he play one more year — and where? When will he debut on Fox Sports, earning $375 million over 10 years? We assume all the chatter is a way to fill the 24/7 sports void. Instead, how about this? “Great career, No. 12, and good luck on your new venture.” To paraphrase Brady’s favorite expression: “Let go.”
Peak to WSB’s Scott Slade: For decades, Slade has been the first voice many hear each morning in North Georgia. Amid all the snow, traffic, crime and corruption, his was the trusted voice for thousands. But no more: After today, he’s leaving the morning shift to work on other projects at the Atlanta radio combine. We won’t see another one like him.