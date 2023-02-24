First Circuit City, now Party City closing at same spot: It was just after the Christmas shopping season of a recessionary 2008. Rumors were flying about pending retail closings and atop the list was Circuit City.
By March 2009, the “closed” sign was in front of the popular store smack in front of then Mount Berry Square. Some 14 years later, one of the two stores to fill that vacancy — Party City — faces the same fate. The home for thousands of birthday and other celebrations is shuttering along with the Cartersville location on a red-hot East Main Street near Academy Sports.
The adjoining Dollar Tree by the mall remains at full speed. Both stores opened off Martha Berry in 2012 while the Cartersville location arrived in late 2015.
So now dozens of people are searching for new jobs and some large retail spots are about to go vacant.
That’s especially a concern in Rome as the nearly 23,000 square feet of the former Toys R Us sees seasonal use at best as a temporary home of Spirit Halloween. It was used briefly to help film the movie by the same name and, before that, hosted a pop-up sale or two. The toy chain’s grand closing sale was five years ago.
Party City’s departure will renew the focus on Mount Berry Mall, which has seen some arrivals and more departures in the past decade. But don’t write that obituary just yet.
The surrounding area has seen major development in recent years from RaceTrac to Goo-Goo car wash to a new home for DiPrima’s to the relocation of West Express into the one-time kids’ jump center to Fairfield Inn adjoining the tennis center.
Flying below radar has been around $700,000 of remodeling down to the Movies at Berry Square since Georgia Theatre Co. of St. Simons Island bought the theaters in October 2021.
But also remember just how much retail space is vacant off Martha Berry — now with more on the way.
As for Cartersville’s store: We doubt that site will be idle for long. Main Street between U.S. 41 and I-75 has seen a blistering pace of development and redevelopment, including outparcels.
Just down the highway
Frame’s up, details pending in Berry Crossing addition: It took a few years and ownership changes to stimulate growth at one of the most visible retail spots in Rome — Berry Crossing at Martha Berry, the bypass and “medical mile,” also known as Redmond Road.
In November 2020, Carquest Auto Parts opened in a new building just west of CVS after jumping from Fifth Avenue in the River District. Grace events center and the “commissary kitchen” took over the former venue, courtesy of Kevin Dillmon’s growing restaurant portfolio.
Now a new building is well underway on the Redmond Road side of Berry Crossing, prompting a few more questions to the owners since December 2017, Two Old Tigers LLC. Last December, building permits valued at $300,000 were issued for what was described as a “new retail shell building” on one of the existing pads.
As of Thursday, we still don’t have a tenant name — but we’re following a trail of crumbs as to who it might be. It would match the “coming this summer” teaser we’ve heard associated with another project. We’ve got calls and notes out.
Plus there still are pads to develop at Berry Crossing as the area continues to grow with The Spires, new apartments adjoining Harbin Clinic’s trio of buildings just off the bypass near Redmond and others.
Popcorn & Politics
Farewell to a friend: The praise and love for Jimmy Carter has been nonstop following the announcement he had entered hospice care at home in Plains at age 98. Tributes and stories are pouring out of South Georgia and across print and digital platforms. A few with lasting impact so far: An editorial cartoon showing Carter at a Habitat building site, “facing mortality with humility, grace and courage,” and a 10-second juggling routine performed by his grandson and his wife much to the Carters’ delight.
Busy time for Floyd elections chief: Just off a week with the elections board meetings and an appearance before the Floyd County Republican Party, county elections czar Akyn Trudnak is now due to meet with local Democrats on Thursday, March 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is at the Rome-Floyd County Library on Riverside Parkway.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to even discussing the splintering of parks and recreation: So now a community of 100,000 people is seeing traction for “creating” a city parks and rec agency and a county one. It is bizarre enough that we have two public school systems wasting money on redundancies; now egos within Rome and Floyd want to double down on doubling the cost of services enjoyed by young and older residents alike. Less politics and more pickleball courts, please.
Peak to this early peek at spring: Record highs in February after a frigid Christmas past? Yes, we’re overdue for some payback and we’ll take more, please. But one note of caution: We’re not out of the woods just yet with the polar vortex, folks. We’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’93 in mid March. Let’s hope we can celebrate — in flip flops.
Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.