First Circuit City, now Party City closing at same spot: It was just after the Christmas shopping season of a recessionary 2008. Rumors were flying about pending retail closings and atop the list was Circuit City.

By March 2009, the “closed” sign was in front of the popular store smack in front of then Mount Berry Square. Some 14 years later, one of the two stores to fill that vacancy — Party City — faces the same fate. The home for thousands of birthday and other celebrations is shuttering along with the Cartersville location on a red-hot East Main Street near Academy Sports.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

