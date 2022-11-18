What is it about creepy doings and a Rome setting? From “Stranger Things” to “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” Greater Rome has had a big year on the small and big screens. And we’re not quite done just yet.

Hulu’s “Kindred,” based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, from FX Productions, drops all eight episodes on Dec. 13. Several trailers are out and, so far, we don’t see the scenes produced in the Cotton Block in downtown Rome. One side of Broad Street was closed for a week in June as buildings were “reimaged” to reflect 19th century life.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune.

