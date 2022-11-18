What is it about creepy doings and a Rome setting? From “Stranger Things” to “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” Greater Rome has had a big year on the small and big screens. And we’re not quite done just yet.
Hulu’s “Kindred,” based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, from FX Productions, drops all eight episodes on Dec. 13. Several trailers are out and, so far, we don’t see the scenes produced in the Cotton Block in downtown Rome. One side of Broad Street was closed for a week in June as buildings were “reimaged” to reflect 19th century life.
The time-hopping adventure, per the show’s Facebook page, “centers on ‘Dana James’ (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a 19th century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”
For more: Facebook.com/KindredFX
Cold pizza
Updating some of our earlier AT posts:
Taco Bell targeting early December reopen. Cartersville’s Taco Bell at 403 E. Main St. has been closed since June when a “scrape-and-build” got underway. The new building looks just about ready but some supply chain issues have slowed the planned reopening. The county’s three other locations — Cassville White Road, Charley Harper Drive and LakePoint Parkway in Emerson — will have to suffice for a few more weeks.
Icicle Mountain takes the high road: That is, rather than being based just off Shorter Avenue between Big Dan’s and Moe’s, the Christmas tree lot opens Monday just up the hill, adjacent to Mathis True Value Hardware. The previous lot is giving way to Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue as preconstruction begins.
Christmas Tree City shifts a bit as well, off the bypass. It also opens Monday near Line-X and Bella Roma.♦
Silver Creek Christmas Tree Farm opens Saturday.♦ And for the do-it-yourselfers out there, the hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sundays, and 3 until 6 p.m. weekdays.
Scooter’s Coffee opens Saturday. That’s the latest — based on the sign now in front of the drive-through adjacent to Take 5 oil change, where the American Legion once stood off Shorter Avenue.
Popcorn & Politics: Overtime
Ballot Box Bypass II: The Greene deficit. One more look at the Nov. 8 vote, as we missed this observation. Of all the Republican candidates on the state and federal ballot in Floyd County, the GOP headliner receiving the fewest votes: Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In Tuesday’s Around Town, we noted the drop in GOP votes between the U.S. Senate race and governor’s race. Brian Kemp easily got 2,000 more votes than fellow Republican Herschel Walker.
But Walker received nearly 1,000 more votes than Greene. In fact, so did the Republican candidates for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, insurance commissioner, agriculture commissioner and school superintendent. Each had a 2,000-plus surplus over Greene.
Yes, the House race was down ballot but so were the constitutional amendments, each of which received almost as many total votes as the House race (30,000 plus). So did the countywide Sunday alcohol vote (the last item on the ballot).
One more note: Democratic congressional hopeful Marcus Flowers drew 10,405 votes in Floyd County — more than any other Democrat on the local ballot and 33.2% of the votes cast in the House race.
The Greene ticket? “President Trump has my full endorsement and my support as our Republican nominee in 2024,” says Greene, who some believe would be Trump’s VP nominee.
Calendar:
7 p.m. Monday, Senate debate:♦ Georgia Public Broadcasting. Republican Herschel Walker vs. incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Nov. 27-Dec. 2: Advance voting for the runoff.♦ It begins Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the elections office and Anthony Center. It continues Monday through Friday (Nov. 28-Dec. 2), from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at both locations.
Dec. 6: Election day,♦ precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to Greater Rome Toys for Tots: Some of us are still thinking Thanksgiving but the volunteers behind the annual Toys for Tots campaign are focused only on making Christmas brighter for those in need in our area. Some of the early donations and purchases (they scout bargains all year) already are centralized and now the broader campaign is underway. Last Christmas, more than 3,500 kids in 935 families were helped — and more than that already are “registered” for this season, says Linda Hatcher.
Valley to the 2022-23 flu season: During the pandemic, as people were masked and stepping up hand washing and other safeguards, the flu almost disappeared in Georgia. For the season (October 2020-May 2021), three deaths were attributed to the flu as well as 38 hospitalizations — and no community outbreaks. The 2022-23 season started in early October and, already, we have two deaths, 455 people hospitalized and 171 outbreaks. As Thanksgiving arrives, we appear headed toward a savage season with the peak not due until February.
Peak to the Floyd County elections team for early voting decision: Amid the state headlines over no Saturday advance voting in the U.S. Senate runoff comes this Sunday option just after Thanksgiving. Let’s see: Very early election results, a mostly flawless general election and now this strategic call on advance voting. Are we seeing a trend here?