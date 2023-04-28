Key crossroads sees demand increasing: Cherokee Valley LLC plans to build a liquor store at the corner of Riverside Parkway and Riverside Industrial Drive across from Chieftains Museum.
Sunil Mittal has plans to build a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot store within the next year, according to details shared with Rome's Alcohol Control Commission. The ACC voted unanimously in favor of the application to sell packaged liquor, wine and beer.
It is the latest move at the crossroads of Riverside Parkway and the bypass. In recent years, Riverpoint Apartments and Lumina Coffee have joined the "Rome Braves" side of the highway while Pick O' Deli moved from Dean Avenue to the longtime home of Fuddruckers. High Voltage Prints also moved and redesigned the former haunted house on Chatillon across from the Floyd County Schools' office.
Rocket Wash is close to opening across from AdventHealth Stadium while there's still talk of putting a Big Dan's express car wash at the remaining corner where the Feed Mill once stood. Plus there are plans for further development between Braves Boulevard and the bypass.
Pickin' and grinnin:' Armuchee's other strawberry farm, Lazy Creek Farms, has opened for the season. The family has some extra-added "attractions" joining the strawberry pickin', products and ice creams (plural as a nondairy version has been added). Please check Lazy Creek's Facebook for hours as the weather already is presenting some challenges.
Bodacious bungalow: Southern Home magazine's May/June issue has a colorful Northwest Georgia influence with a feature on a renovated, 1920s' era Tudor bungalow. It is the downtown Cartersville residence of Matt and Caroline Womack of Womack Custom Homes. The couple worked with interior designer Anna-Louise Wolfe to blend classic features with a bright, modern look. For more: www.SouthernHomeMagazine.com.
More hardware for Denim Marketing in Cartersville: The company, which represents Womack, earned a gold award and two honorable mentions in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards honoring the best in publications, public relations, branding collateral, websites, etc. Denim's top honor was for promoting Parkland Communities' build-to-rent project in Stonecrest. The honorable mentions were for a radio/podcast saluting Atlanta real estate legends and another for a mascot rollout for another development.
Popcorn & Politics
Swirling 24 hours shapes '24 election: It started with Tucker Carlson being shown the door at Fox News. That was followed by Joe Biden's announcement that he's seeking a second term. Both move the 2024 presidential election to entrée status even though this year is all of four months old. What to watch: The numbers. For Biden, which way does the "approval" rating move? For Fox News, is the brand bigger than the personality?
GOP convention no shows: The only major player in statewide office due at the Columbus convention in June is one of the ringleaders of the "fake electors" from the 2020 vote -- Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Joining Brian Kemp in having other things to do that weekend are the attorney general, secretary of state and insurance commissioner -- all Republicans easily elected in 2022. Expect more than a few local faces at the convention, a decision to consider because of potential repercussions.
Floyd Democrats meet May 4: The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library.
Peaks to some key employment news:
To Floyd's emergency management director, Tim Herrington: Whether it is notifying the community that potential trouble is on the way or ensuring we get through any aftermath, Tim Herrington has been watching over Floyd County for more than three decades. The community's emergency management director was honored for his service Tuesday evening by the County Commission. As Rome City Manager Sammy Rich posted, "Tim is simply the best."
To Kathy Shealy, retiring after 50 years with the Rome Transit Department. Some folks just move people; Kathy Shealy has done so in every sense of the word during her five decades with Rome's Transit Department. The director says, "I loved working for Rome every minute of everyday." That's another example of why she is known for being "100% selfless."
To Kate Harman, tapped as director of the pending ag center. This project has been in dire need of traction with little happening since the 2017 special tax vote and another tax package due on the November ballot.
Valley to those trying to cash in on the Bud Light controversy. So now a few area restaurants are dumping the beer brewed in Cartersville (employing area residents) to "make a statement" of the Bud Light can choice. This from those already upset by "cancel culture"? Much like the New Coke fumble, this, too, shall pass. But for those looking to market the current woes facing America's top-selling beer, remember: Customers make their choices, including where to dine.