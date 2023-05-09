Guess who’s coming to ‘diner.’ A lot of speculation today over which restaurant will move into 3,348 square feet of new space — with a drive-through — at Martha Berry and the bypass.
The spec building at Berry Crossing has drawn a lot of attention and that only increased as the “for lease” sign for the building on the Two Old Tigers‘ site went up, complete with the “drive thru” reference.
Initial speculation centered on one of the new dessert concepts coming to town. But now we’re hearing a local favorite is the favorite to open a second restaurant near the CVS. One rumor had a growing, New Orleans-style coffee shop kicking some tires before this latest round of guesses.
The location is perfect, given the Medical Mile stretching from nearby Harbin Clinic to the three other Harbin buildings and nearby AdventHealth Redmond campus, the Spires at Berry College, the college and Summerville Park.
Jimmy Byars of Hardy Realty has the listing.
Now open in West Rome: Jerusalem Grill is greeting customers at 2519 Redmond Circle near Planet Fitness and the recently relocated La Mexicana market and restaurant. The newest location earned a 100 Public Health restaurant inspection score last week. It joins the original at 223 Turner McCall, just off the Shorter/Martha Berry conjunction. The new site’s hours: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Bethlehem Varsity just about ready; Rome next? We did some drive-by journalism on Sunday at the slow-moving Varsity restaurant site in Bethlehem. Much of the exterior looks ready to go, although the menu boards at the drive-through are still blank. The big V is up outside, very visible as you travel to or from Athens on Ga. 316.
It looks like there will be walk-up service and outside dining as well. Inside, a window inspection shows many of the kitchen and serving features in place.
There’s no indication of an opening date — on site or on any digital sites we’ve seen — other than some “help wanted” ads.
But what’s encouraging is we’ve heard for a good bit that “Rome’s next” once Bethlehem is wrapped up. Adding to that boost are April permits from the building department to Cobb V Realty for the Spider Webb site, including the restaurant priced at $1.5 million.
All was quiet at the site on Monday.
Popcorn & Politics
A new spin on ‘March madness:’ Georgia’s presidential primary vote (and profits) have been hijacked by party politics. The likely reason is that it was an idea from the Democrats, but Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has passed on a chance to have us be the fourth state to vote in the 2024 presidential sweepstakes.
Aside from giving Georgia a headlining role in deciding both parties’ nominees, an Emory professor says the idea would have pumped $220 million into the state economy.
Raffensperger instead went with March 12, a week after Super Tuesday. His quote: “We believe a March 12 date maximizes Georgia’s influence and has the greatest economic impact.”
That’s a quarter-billion-dollar gamble on his part in genuflecting to party politics and placing Georgia in the “also ran” category. Can we claim our participatory trophy now?
Collateral damage in Rome: We’re a week away from the next scheduled chapter of the Mark Cochran chronicle, a situation that one seasoned former commissioner assessed perfectly:
“There is absolutely no place on the commission for partisan politics and childish quibbles to be played out. The current, expensive squabbles between a commissioner and some city employees should have been handled internally and nipped in the bud.”
But the original investigation and now ethics panel review have unearthed questions about who is — actually, who isn’t — bound by the employee code of conduct and the lack of financial guidelines for senior administrators.
Look for some immediate pushback on those from both “caucuses” on the City Commission. Consider it another fumble when it comes to seeing the big picture in Rome.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the life of Bill Byington: You know the story of Bill’s legal career and the firm on Broad Street that has groomed so many superior court judges. But what some didn’t experience were the rapid-fire wit, indelible charm and just the overall “great guy” feeling so many knew him for. Whether at a social or business event or breaking up from a morning breakfast with a great bunch of friends, Bill was always on and always in touch with some point of your life. That’s something you can’t replace.
Valley to these opening months of 2023: We’re had enough loss for any year, much less this one. Too many faces, from their 90s to their 70s to their late 40s, already have left us. And we can hardly stand to read the national headlines on top of that as mass murders cross our state and nation.