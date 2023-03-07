200broadwide.jpg

A year after the grand opening, The Early Way at 200 Broad St. is looking for a new home.

The “for lease” sign is up at the intersection with Second Avenue — but not for long. Debra McDaniel of Toles, Temple & Wright reports the 4,700 square feet are again under lease. No details on who’s coming in, but look for some work there over the next few months.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In