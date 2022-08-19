The recent Music Midtown drama where the event was canceled over Georgia’s liberal weapons-carrying laws is rippling throughout the state. In our area, the questions immediately involve the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds as it is owned by a private group, the Exchange Club. With the Sept. 10 Republican rally — featuring top-of-ballot candidates as well as locals — and the annual Coosa Valley Fair in October, we checked to see what will and won’t be allowed.
GOP Fest: The decision is left to the Floyd County Republican Party, the sponsors of the event. Rome police say it is private property. The Exchange Club says: “Our fairgrounds rental agreement states that any group renting the Fairgrounds or any part thereof, comply with all state and local laws and ordinances.”
Which means the event organizers make the call. We’ve had notes in to the GOP since Monday on whether weapons will be allowed. There was no response until Wednesday night and that was to redirect the question to the party’s general email address. We did and there was no response through our deadline.
We’ll have updates as this will be a bizarre call: If there is open carry, a measure backed by many of the invited state politicians, how do you balance that with security for the incumbent governor and other elected officials?
Plus, what does that mean to “fall’s finest festival?” The Coosa Valley Fair, set for Oct. 5-9, will be no weapons. Again, the official response from the Coosa Valley Fair Board: “The Coosa Valley Fair does not allow open, concealed or any weapons to be carried at the fair.”
School seat now hot seat
No one knew exactly what the special election to fill a Rome Board of Education seat would mean when John Uldrick resigned in February as he accepted expanded duties at a new church.
An appointment was made, with the caveat the rest of Uldrick’s four-year term would be filled by whomever the voters choose in the Nov. 8 election, nicely tucked in with the rest of the 2022 midterm ballot.
With the very high emotions still climbing from the seven-member school board’s unanimous vote to hire Eric Holland for the school system’s next superintendent, new focus has been heaped on the seat currently filled by Toni Blanchard. That’s in addition to some parents checking on how to mount a recall of the other six members last on the ballot in November 2021.
Blanchard and perennial hopeful Ron Roach were the first to qualify Monday. Then came Tuesday’s 120-second board meeting to announce Holland’s selection. On Wednesday, Jenny Hall Carpenter filed the paperwork to run, igniting a chorus of “thank yous.”
But there’s more: Carpenter posted a profound statement about the state of city schools on Saturday while sharing the Rome News-Tribune’s editorial on supporting the school system. She then announced on Monday, via Facebook, that she would be qualifying to run. The board vote was Tuesday evening; she made it official Wednesday.
Then on Thursday, Douglas Whatley Jr. also qualified, and there may be more. They have until 4:30 this afternoon to do so. We have heard of efforts to recruit a Hispanic parent to run but this might not be the year he choses to do so.
Whatever the ballot looks like, an otherwise basic special election to fill a school board vacancy has become a referendum on the board and school system itself. The question is whether all the emotions of the past few weeks — two students with loaded guns at Rome High, brawling students, the board’s secret candidate review — will last through the closing of city precincts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Run, Wendy, run?
Among those approached to consider a run for the school board seat was Wendy Davis. She gave up her two-term Rome City Commission seat in 2021 to make a run for the Democratic nomination to represent Northwest Georgia in Congress.
She lost that bid in May; fellow Democrat Marcus Flowers will face incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in November.
Davis’ supporters dangling her name as a school board hopeful quickly cited her ability to defy “traditional” government operations by asking questions and ensuring the public is brought in on key decisions. Basically, not another bobblehead on any board of elected officials.
Davis will not be entering this race. But as friends point out, she does own property in one of the two wards where campaigning will begin in 2023 for six City Commission seats.
Chattooga meets the press
Last fall, MSNBC made some headlines by identifying seven counties across the country as potential indicators on how the midterm elections will go. One of those counties was right-leaning Chattooga.
There was an initial report on voter moods and then nothing for months. We now find that Chattooga remains as one of seven counties being watched — but now as part of the Meet the Press County-by-County review.
The latest report was broadcast in June and recaps the May 24 primary vote in Chattooga with these caveats:
“When Georgia’s Republican Primary vote came in last week, one county made it absolutely clear it was not going to be a good night for former President Donald Trump♦ — Chattooga County, located in the state’s northwest corner.
♦ “Back in 2020, the county gave the former president just over 80% of its vote. But on May 24, the results looked very different. Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp♦ trounced Trump’s hand-picked primary challenger, David Perdue, while getting 66% of the vote in Chattooga.
♦ “And, perhaps most telling, incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger♦ won the county as well, capturing 54 percent of the vote on the way to his statewide win. Trump has called for Republicans to oust both Kemp and Raffensperger since the 2022 elections when he lost to President Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes statewide and launched an effort to overturn the results.
You can see the piece by clicking https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/meetthepressblog/county-county-gop-primary-turnout-tanked-trump-georgia-county-rcna31459
Peaks and Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the Rome Board of Education: The exclusion of the public in the selection of the finalist to be the school system’s next superintendent belies any of the “bluster” about transparency. Four candidates were interviewed on Saturday; we can confirm two (Eric Holland, Dawn Williams) and have reports that two others were senior administrators with a metro Atlanta school system, both perhaps overqualified. The only thing transparent here is the exclusion of the community — and you’re witnessing the fallout since Tuesday’s decision.
Peak to at least verbal approval of Sunday voting this fall. The topic got some light discussion at Tuesday’s elections board meeting but no formal vote. It would be part of the advance voting practices leading up to the Nov. 8 election. For some reason, following the November 2020 and January 2021 votes, Sunday balloting became a touchpoint. Sunday voting has been a success here in recent years; there is no reason to dump it now.