The recent Music Midtown drama where the event was canceled over Georgia’s liberal weapons-carrying laws is rippling throughout the state. In our area, the questions immediately involve the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds as it is owned by a private group, the Exchange Club. With the Sept. 10 Republican rally — featuring top-of-ballot candidates as well as locals — and the annual Coosa Valley Fair in October, we checked to see what will and won’t be allowed.

GOP Fest: The decision is left to the Floyd County Republican Party, the sponsors of the event. Rome police say it is private property. The Exchange Club says: “Our fairgrounds rental agreement states that any group renting the Fairgrounds or any part thereof, comply with all state and local laws and ordinances.”

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In