Yet another temptation is coming to Northwest Georgia, this one offering 12 flavors of cobbler, a dozen takes on banana pudding plus shakes, cold brew coffee and additional sweets.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has announced both Rome and Cartersville are in the company’s very aggressive expansion plans. It all grew out of a Nashville-based food truck starting in 2013.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

