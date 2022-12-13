Yet another temptation is coming to Northwest Georgia, this one offering 12 flavors of cobbler, a dozen takes on banana pudding plus shakes, cold brew coffee and additional sweets.
The Peach Cobbler Factory has announced both Rome and Cartersville are in the company’s very aggressive expansion plans. It all grew out of a Nashville-based food truck starting in 2013.
We’re awaiting details for the Rome location but have found a bit more on the Cartersville site. It will be at 233 Market Place Blvd. (home to Walmart and Lowe’s off Ga. 20). Renovations start this week with a tentative opening date in February.
Already in Dalton, downtown Atlanta and Savannah, stores are on the way to Kennesaw and Smyrna as well.
A word of caloric cautioning: We’re seeing photos of “dessert flights” offered by other Peach Cobbler franchises. So goes that new year’s diet. The menu: PeachCobblerFactory.com.
Have a cold one
Already one of the best ideas in Northwest Georgia, the folks behind A. Dam Food Truck Park & Beer Garden on Ga. 20 and I-75 are offering another plus: An ice skating rink. The timing is excellent with so many people missing the one that was at the Forum for several years.
The home of the region’s most popular food truck stop is adding the temporary, 40-foot by 100-foot covered rink just in time for Christmas (target date Dec. 22 through mid February).
Weeknight and weekend options will be offered at rates between $10 to $15. That’s in addition to the rotating food trucks (extra high marks for hibachi and grilled cheese vendors) on site as well as the oasis for beer, wine and slushies.
More Rome TV
Rome has another costarring role on the small screen beginning today. All eight episodes of FX’s “Kindred” are now available on Hulu, including scenes from downtown Rome.
Last June, part of Broad Street in the Cotton Block did a time warp to adopt an 1800s feel. Dirt was brought in to cover the street and several storefronts were changed to reflect the era.
The drama is based on a novel by Octavia E. Butler. The narrative on the show’s webpage:
“ ... the FX series centers on “Dana James,” a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a 19th Century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”
Mallori Johnson stars as “Dana James” with Micah Stock as “Kevin Franklin,” Ryan Kwanten as “Thomas Weylin” and Gayle Rankin as “Margaret Weylin.”
Popcorn & Politics
Moore of the same? Few know that two state senate districts now include parts of Floyd County. Colton Moore won the Republican primary for District 53 and with no Democratic opposition, he’s waltzing to Atlanta in January.
The redrawn district includes a sliver of western Floyd County and Moore received 1,095 of the 1,954 votes cast there in May. Chuck Hufstetler continues to serve the larger population of Floyd in District 52.
Moore — who lists his professional career as an auctioneer and dump truck driver — has yet to be sworn into the Georgia Senate but he’s already making noise about the U.S. House.
In a Monday email, he’s urging U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and others to oppose Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be Speaker. Marjorie Taylor Greene already is backing McCarthy with hopes of actually getting committee assignments in her second term.
Moore, the host of a fall machine gun shootout fundraiser, seems to be taking aim at higher office with rhetoric we’ll classify as “Moore of the same.” Does MTG know about this?
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the 2022 high school football season: The oh-so-close finale of the Cedartown-Benedictine 4A championship amid the deluge Friday afternoon capped an incredible season of high school football across Northwest Georgia. Rome, Cartersville, Adairsville and Rockmart were in the Top 10 of their “classifications” and we’ll argue with anyone that Darlington (10-1) should have been there as well. We especially salute the students — players, managers, the band and those zanies packing the stands — for making it special.
Valley to the loss of another local mayor: Al Pallone led Emerson during much if not all of the current boom, from LakePoint to new industry, distribution centers and residential developments. He and his wife, Millie, were killed in what authorities say was an accident caused by a suspected drunken driver. Pallone is the second area mayor to die in an accident in recent months. Perry Bell, newly elected leader of White, died in a motocross accident in late September.
Peak to Scott Thompson and crew for ‘Christmas Back Home:’ More than six years ago, Rome singer-songwriter Scott Thompson had an idea to produce a homegrown Christmas show with classics and originals. It continues to grow as shown by a full house in downtown Rome over the weekend and stops ahead in Macon, Marietta, Bainbridge and Cartersville (7 p.m. Dec. 22, The Grand Theatre) following earlier visits to Atlanta, Duluth (2) and Franklin, North Carolina.