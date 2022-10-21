Dueling for dollars: The latest campaign finance reports for 14th Congressional District candidates Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene are in — and they’re stunning.

Through Sept. 30, Democrat Flowers collected nearly $14.5 million for the race vs. $11.6 million for Greene, the Republican incumbent. So we’re at $26.1 million with ongoing contributions yet to count.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

