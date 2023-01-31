Bordeau Metals processes scrap from the former Plant Hammond at its site in Lindale. Nearby residents are complaining of noise and debris from the operation, which is supposed to last from three to five years.
One of the displays to be featured in Saturday’s premiere of Hodge Podge Market on 5th.
There’s now a second top medical post to fill in Northwest Georgia. Chris Mosley, the chief executive officer at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center since March 2018, has a double homecoming on the way.
He’s been named CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital, starting in early March, and will oversee the 288-bed acute-care hospital in Tallahassee. Before joining Cartersville Medical — a former HCA property — he was at HCA hospitals in Palatka and Orange Park, Florida, as well as Summerville, South Carolina.
He’s now returning to both the healthcare organization and the Sunshine State.
An HCA release says of his time at Cartersville’s 119-bed healthcare center: “... Mosley was responsible for the strategy, operations and vision of the $153 million net revenue community medical center that oversees more than 800 colleagues and led the integration of the facility into the Piedmont Health System from HCA Healthcare. Under his leadership, the hospital maintained a Leapfrog ‘A’ grade for nine consecutive cycles and achieved its Level III Trauma Designation and ACS verification in December 2021.”
Even today, as you drive by on Joe Frank Harris Parkway, you can see the steel beams going up, representing the latest growth at the medical center.
Piedmont closed the deal to buy Cartersville Medical and several other HCA properties in the summer of 2022. Redmond Regional, our area’s other HCA hospital at the time, was sold to the AdventHealth system.
And like AdventHealth Redmond, Piedmont Cartersville is now searching for a new leader. Redmond’s Mike Murrill stepped down as CEO in January. Murrill joined Redmond in the fall of 2021 after that deal closed.
Schools: Help wanted
Consider it speed dating for two local school systems. The rivalries between Rome and Floyd County schools goes to different lengths. Both have their distinct cultures and ways of doing business.
But both are staging respective career fairs this Saturday in search of new administrators, teachers and overall staff. Independently planned, the almost simultaneous events are a plus for those seeking a job in public education. especially if coming from outside the county with two stops now available.
Together, city and county schools have 31 openings, as posted on Teach Georgia’s website, but there could be more as contracts expire at the end of the current school year.
Floyd County Schools is staging what appears to be the first career fair, at least in recent times. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at the central office on Chatillon Road just off Riverside Parkway.
Not all the far away, Rome City Schools will welcome applications from 10 a.m. until noon at 990 Veterans Memorial Highway (the bypass).
A Facebook post for the Rome events includes this extra teaser: “Employment offer letters will be issued for qualified positions.”
Gordon County Schools already has held a job fair while Bartow County Schools has a March 2 event set (4:30-7 p.m., you must register in advance).
Business, Inc.
Hodge Podge Market on 5th grand opening is Saturday: Another weekend, another grand opening in Rome’s busy River District. This Saturday, Hodge Podge Market on 5th antiques shop opens in the former Makervillage spot at 252 Fifth Ave.
“We are very excited,” says Shanda Rowell, adding that the store opens at 10 a.m.. Future hours: 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Last Saturday, RAD Toys/Trendy Teachers opened in the new expanded location in the former Star building across from Trendy’s original site.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to those trying to fix a major ‘valley’ — the Bordeau/Cumberland Trail standoff: This never should have happened. Bordeau Metals has the zoning needed to render remnants of Plant Hammond on its property off U.S. 27. But does it need to happen there, some 14 miles from the idled power plant? Floyd County, the development authority, Georgia Power, Bordeau and the neighbors need a better solution or future zoning cases will be jeopardized. As currently zoned, the Bordeau operation could happen at the regional hospital site adjoining Summerville Park and West Rome.
Valley to the “add-ons” being pushed by retailers. As we waited in line at a chain restaurant, one of the workers urged us to check the candy section as some were half price. “There’s snow coming Tuesday,” she added. (No, the forecast was clear). The same woman checked us out after lunch and, once again, wanted to send us home with a few bags of candy on special. We hear it everywhere these days, especially fast-food drive-throughs. And some retail surveys ask if the clerks pitched something extra — as if that is a job requirement. Let’s just leave it at paper or plastic, please.
