There’s now a second top medical post to fill in Northwest Georgia. Chris Mosley, the chief executive officer at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center since March 2018, has a double homecoming on the way.

He’s been named CEO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital, starting in early March, and will oversee the 288-bed acute-care hospital in Tallahassee. Before joining Cartersville Medical — a former HCA property — he was at HCA hospitals in Palatka and Orange Park, Florida, as well as Summerville, South Carolina.

