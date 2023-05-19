Crumblflavors

Your social media habits are about to change. “Crumbl’s Weekly Flavors” — complete with a well-designed video that will have you lusting for a different type of six-pack — is going to get a lot more “likes” as the Rome store is on the way.

Franchisee Erica Davis, already a star Realtor in Cartersville with listings on the Floyd side of the line as well, says work should begin soon on Crumbl’s store off Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall near Publix.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

