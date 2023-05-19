Your social media habits are about to change. “Crumbl’s Weekly Flavors” — complete with a well-designed video that will have you lusting for a different type of six-pack — is going to get a lot more “likes” as the Rome store is on the way.
Franchisee Erica Davis, already a star Realtor in Cartersville with listings on the Floyd side of the line as well, says work should begin soon on Crumbl’s store off Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall near Publix.
Charles Hight Square already is a major draw with the supermarket, La Parrilla, AT&T, Sweet Frog and a few others. Davis says construction will begin soon; there are several vacant storefronts in the plaza.
Last August, Davis teased the “coming soon” news about Crumbl with a location to be named later. The one thing she stressed: No Broad Street because of parking concerns. The post, pinned to the top of her personal Facebook page, has collected 530 “likes,” even more comments — and 609 shares.
The shopping center opened in the fall of 2013 and was sold to Publix’s parent company a year later for $21 million. It has maintained a very stable tenant base since.
Business, Inc.
Apartments have a different name — and game. This particular Friday morning got a boost with free breakfast-to-go, provided you’re a tenant of Authentix apartments, the community across from Savoy car museum and Cartersville’s hottest intersection.
Last month, it was Yappy Hour at the dog park, complete with wine, snacks and gift drawings. There’s also a cash-back offer. It is all part of a different operating plan from Continental Properties and the 240-unit campus that opened in late 2022.
But the real news is just how fast these apartments shot up from the massive corner where Ga. 20 and Tennessee Street meet. As we see some Floyd County proposals sputter, Authentix and other Bartow projects (U.S. 411, Main Street near the new Marketplace, etc.) are flying together.
Also of note are the rents charged at the community offering a pretty straight shot to I-75. On Thursday, we found a studio/one bath for $1,351 a month; a one-bedroom at $1,369; a two-bedroom, two-bath at $1,688; and three bedrooms at $1,840. The one caveat: These are 15-month leases.
On a ‘roll:’ Adairsville-based Sakai America Inc. recently wrapped its strongest fiscal year on record in spite of supply chain and other issues. Production of asphalt rollers and soil rollers jumped 11.4% over the previous year (and that was the existing record).
Credit the work of the 70 employees at Sakai’s 97,000-square-foot complex that features a 175-foot-long assembly line (more than half the length of a football field). The company is hiring production staff as parts and supplies become available.
“With another soil model line shifting from Japan to U.S. production soon, we are gearing up for even higher domestic production figures in the coming year.” said Kevin McClain, vice president of operations. Plus the company reports “demand is stronger than ever... so we are confident in our dealers’ support to set new records yet again this coming year.“
Meet the new boss: Courtney Stewart, vice president of client services at Cartersville-based Denim Marketing, has been elected chair of the Atlanta Professional Women in Building Council. The goal is to boost its events and programs while celebrating its 10th anniversary. Stewart, an Acworth resident, is a graduate of the University of Georgia and has been with Denim for a decade.
Popcorn & Politics
Make that hard-working Americans. It was July 2018, less than two weeks before the Republican gubernatorial runoff, and Brian Kemp was holding court at Rome’s Steak n’ Shake.
He’d go on to trounce then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in an upset powered by Cagle’s own fumble and a few other issues. Kemp would edge Stacey Abrams for the office in November.
His 2022 runs, both in the primary and general elections, were dominating. And once again, Kemp’s name is in the maybe column for a presidential run in 2024.
Those rumors are growing, even after the AJC shared a Landmark Communications poll that showed Donald Trump with 40% of the vote of those polled, followed by Ron DeSantis at 32% and Kemp at 7% in a tie with Nikki Haley. Plus his candidacy was the entrée on Wednesday’s Political Rewind on GPB Radio.
The more likely expectation is Kemp adding a heavy dose of the South to a GOP ticket as a No. 2 — as long as the top of the ticket doesn’t read Trump or DeSantis.
Let’s see how that executive wood choppin’ goes in coming weeks.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to ‘Matty Ice’ and his CBS deal: While the longtime star quarterback for the Falcons says he’s not retired from the NFL, he has joined CBS as an analyst and commentator. It is a good move for the NFL’s MVP from 2016; he has the knowledge, background and TV looks. The network’s NFL Today needs some new blood.
Valley to the latest tax assessment statements: Property values have set the pace for inflation, although the torrid home sales reports have cooled. What hasn’t changed? Escalating “median sales prices.” Those numbers are powering another increase in property tax assessments. As one Rome resident posted: “New tax assessment. Holy moly!” While it means a higher resale value when the time comes, you’ll likely pay more for the next place — even if downsizing.