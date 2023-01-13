Keep an eye on the crossroads of Shannon as changes are underway. Perhaps the most immediate is the arrival of Antigua Mexican Restaurant’s second location, this one at the former Opi’s near the southeast corner of Ga. 140 and 53.
The site, gutted by fire years ago and replaced with a much nicer building, has seen several genres, including a Cajun spin.
Antigua’s other site is in the small strip center adjoining the East Rome Walmart; it continues to welcome big crowds, especially on Friday evenings, and for good reason. It offers a different take on a lot of Mexican favorites.
Work on the new restaurant’s interior and exterior continued this week including the addition of the “coming soon” sign. Timing is excellent as we’ll show in these next few ’graphs:
On the other side of Ga. 53, look for work to begin soon on some of the 36 acres just sold in front of the former Church Chair (now American Chair), mostly fronting Ga. 140.
Hardy Realty’s Larry Cagle, who represented buyer Willie Patel, says plans include a large convenience store and perhaps a few other additions. Patel is wrapping up work on a similar complex on Shorter Avenue at Burnett Ferry Road in West Rome. Hardy’s Jimmy Byars represented the seller.
It will be the second store at that intersection; an HTExpress is on the opposite corner.
So why all this activity? Ball Corp. is bringing a 750,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center to the former Floyd County Industrial Park on the intersection’s northwest corner.
It will rise about five miles from Ball’s beverage container and aluminum cup manufacturing plants. Ball paid $3.81 million for the 110 acres and plans to employ up to 70 when the distribution center is online.
And you’ve seen all the activity just up 53, courtesy of Hillman Group’s 450,000-square-foot, $40 million distribution center consolidating the company’s operations in Northwest Georgia.
Also on that site: Plymouth REIT’s 180,000-square-foot speculative building near its 236,600-square-foot other option there.
Dining
Burger wars: As Whataburger creeps closer (Kennesaw and soon in Fort Payne, Alabama), there’s hope for those in love with a mostly Left Coast chain, In-N-Out Burgers. The company announced plans to open restaurants and an east coast base in the Nashville area. A dining favorite founded in California 75 years ago, the company says it will open a regional office in Franklin, Tennessee, by 2026 with restaurants nearby.
There’s no mention of Georgia, only an “Eastern territory.” The chain has 385 locations; the closest to us is in Rockwall, Texas. That’s just 748 miles to the west or an 11-hour commute. Franklin is only 3.5 hours away.
More burgers, more pizza: Two updates out of Polk County (well, maybe three):
Jack’s is coming to Cedartown later this year. The company has purchased the former Family Dollar site at 329 N. Main St. and an adjacent house, and will demolish both to build the restaurant, says Cedartown’s Aimee Madden. The chain has quickly grown in Northwest Georgia, with two Rome locations as well as Summerville. Back to Cedartown: Chick-fil-A♦ is getting close to opening in front of Tractor Supply, due this spring.
Marco’s Pizza,♦ already a hit in West Rome, has opened a Rockmart location at 102 Sycamore Grove Court, open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia:
Peak to all those who helped with Sam Selman’s recovery: You don’t need an excuse to go to Selman’s Country Store in Armuchee (the apple pies do it for us — and custom chocolates). But there’s an extra reason this Saturday: Nan’s brother Sam, injured in an accident in September, will be at the store from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to thank all those who helped with his recovery. “We will treat you to a good ol’ hot dog lunch and even a few prizes you might win. Come by and say hey. Sam would love to see ya.”
Valley to the politics behind the Qcells announcement: The addition of another 2,000 green energy jobs in Bartow is massive. That’s 5,500 jobs in all, combining Qcells solar panels and the EV battery campus. But on Wednesday, it was a war of words almost on the $2.5 billion Qcells package — federal and state releases, both touting different aspects mostly along party lines. The real news blends both — the pursuit of the company, the supporting federal legislation, what’s next, etc. Let’s be grateful for what this means to Georgia’s emerging alternate energy base and save the rest for elections.