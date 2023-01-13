Antiguashannon

Keep an eye on the crossroads of Shannon as changes are underway. Perhaps the most immediate is the arrival of Antigua Mexican Restaurant’s second location, this one at the former Opi’s near the southeast corner of Ga. 140 and 53.

The site, gutted by fire years ago and replaced with a much nicer building, has seen several genres, including a Cajun spin.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In