Rome’s next big splash — or should we say slash? — on the big and little screens just got closer. The second trailer for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” is on the loose. It is packed with more on the production itself and a few more great cameos of Rome, from the DeSoto Theatre to trick-or-treaters on Avenue A.

You can watch it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/f9yIt 7D1d0

Christmascartersville

‘Tis the Season opens later this month in downtown Cartersville adjacent to the It’s About Time Boutique.
Flooding rains overwhelm Summerville on Sunday.

This photograph of the Labor Day floods in Chattooga County shows high water sweeping by the road signs.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In