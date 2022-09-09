Rome’s next big splash — or should we say slash? — on the big and little screens just got closer. The second trailer for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” is on the loose. It is packed with more on the production itself and a few more great cameos of Rome, from the DeSoto Theatre to trick-or-treaters on Avenue A.
You can watch it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/f9yIt 7D1d0
Parts of the movie, starring Christopher Lloyd, were produced in Rome, including the store itself — Spirit Halloween — mostly known as the former Toys R Us outside Mount Berry Square. The store is returning for “normal” service this fall.
The website Bloody Disgusting reports that the movie “will have a limited theatrical release beginning Sept. 30 as well as special event screenings taking place that same weekend at the Nashville Film Festival and Popcorn Frights Wicked Weekend in Fort Lauderdale.”
Seth Ingram, executive director of the Rome International Film Festival, shares that RIFF continues to work on a local screening as well. (This year’s festival is Nov. 10-13, with a few preview events already held and more to come).
Bloody Disgusting also shares that the film will be released on video-on-demand platforms on Oct. 11. The narrative:
“The film tells the story of three middle school friends who spend the night locked inside a Spirit Halloween store, only to discover that the store is haunted.”
Meanwhile, if you need a creepy fix with a huge dose of comedy please check out Rome Little Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors” debuting this weekend at the DeSoto. (You can compare some of those quick trailer images to the real thing).
Speaking of holidays
It’s About Time... for a Christmas shop: A downtown Cartersville mainstay, It’s About Time Boutique, is adding a Christmas store next door later this month. ‘Tis the Season will debut adjacent to the clocks/watches/jewelry/gift shop’s ongoing location at 9 E. Main St. And before you say “too soon” as we just checked off Labor Day, please note: The owner’s Facebook page shares some fan interest already — with a caveat that some Christmas decorations are up in the main store.
Home sales rebound
Greater Rome’s Realtors had a busy month in August, with 135 homes sold with a combined value just under $37 million. Those were double-digit increases over a sluggish July (103 homes sold) and compared to August 2021 (119 homes for $29.7 million). Also note the average price of the homes sold: Last month, it was $236,000 vs. $209,000 a year earlier. So far this year, June has been the chart topper: 143 homes valued at $42.8 million.
Popcorn & Politics:
Vet vs. vixen: Marcus Flowers/Marjorie Taylor Greene debate: An Oct. 16 moderated debate staged by the Atlanta Press Club and partners for the 14th Congressional District is set for 3:45 until 4:15 p.m. It will stream live on the Atlanta Press Club’s Facebook page, GPB.org and will be available on demand. The timing is key as advance voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins the next day, Oct. 17.
All Kemp, all the time: If last week was reserved for the Democrats (Stacey Abrams’ two visits, Raphael Warnock in town), it looks like this week is all about Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. He was in Summerville Wednesday touring flood damage and then in Rome to address local Realtors. Next week in Rome: Dedication of the Sandra D. Hudson Villas, country club reception, dinner with high-dollar donors.
Rally update: The Floyd County Republican Party’s latest post says gates open at 10 a.m. with lunch at 10:30. The rally at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is free but registration is available; enter through the main fair gates. The entire slate of top Republicans on the Nov. 8 ballot has been invited.
New web home for Floyd County Democrats: You’ll find it and new contact details at FloydCountyDems.org.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to emergency responders in Chattooga County: The flooding rains of Sunday morning hit Summerville and other parts of the community hard. Water was out for many; stores, businesses and homes were flooded. The emergency responders, local government and the faith community wasted no time in lending assistance. That’s what a community does in times of trouble. And thanks to those from Floyd, Polk and other communities for pitching in as well.
Valley to more Broad Street clutter: Yes, the R-O-M-E sign is interesting in the 500 block. But exactly how much more clutter will we tolerate on what’s supposed to be a rustic live/work/play/shop experience? Ugly crosswalks, floods of signs, donated “amenities.” Are disco balls next? And does the Historic Preservation Commission have any sway in this?
Peak to $2 weekend deck parking in downtown Rome. Nice idea to further promote downtown dining and shopping with the Third Avenue deck. An even better idea: Make it permanent.