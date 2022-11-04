What’s cooking at the former Homestead: Exactly two years ago, the pinto beans and other favorites at The Homestead Restaurant went away.

But recent activity at 1401 Kingston Road on the edge of Rome city limits has longtime fans hopeful. Based on our chat with the husband of the owner, pintos and cornbread are due within a few weeks as well as much more.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

