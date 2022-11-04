What’s cooking at the former Homestead: Exactly two years ago, the pinto beans and other favorites at The Homestead Restaurant went away.
But recent activity at 1401 Kingston Road on the edge of Rome city limits has longtime fans hopeful. Based on our chat with the husband of the owner, pintos and cornbread are due within a few weeks as well as much more.
We did a drive-by Thursday after hearing some updates about “signs of life” at the restaurant in front of Etowah Park. Several small events have been held on the grounds but nothing near formal as yet.
We’re told a name remains under consideration even as work continues to get the inside back in order. Our quick walk-through revealed the dining room is how you remember it — salad bar intact.
A more formal opening is planned within a week or two. The question is, can fans wait that long? The husband told us several folks are stopping by to check on what’s on the way. They’ll be back, and soon.
Movie extra: Your cabin?
Call it cabin fever: A casting call of sorts is out for a rustic cabin in our area. Lisa Smith of the convention and visitors bureau has an Instagram post up stating as follows:
“A major film studio is coming to Rome to scout log cabin sites for a movie. Do you or someone you know own an old log cabin on a secluded, wooded lot in Floyd County?” If so, please contact Lisa Smith: lsmith@romega.us.
Georgia.org shows 40 movies and television shows currently in production in the state but we don’t have a name on this one — yet.
Rome and Floyd County continue to see widespread interest in the recent “Stranger Things” productions at the Claremont House and Berry College. This week’s “for sale” listing on the “Creel House” on Second Avenue got the attention of TMZ, People, several design publications and The Daily Mail from England. Luke Chaffin from Toles, Temple & Wright says he also got a note from Norway’s “largest news org.” You can see some of their stories by searching Creel House on Google.
Business, Inc.
Rebranded: Cedarstream Rome now Get Tees Fast. The signage is up at East Bend for what was thought to be Cedarstream’s new Rome home. They added another change (aside from address) by rebranding as Get Tees Fast. Marketing Director Kim Moates describes it as a new branch of the company, offering different price points on quick turnarounds on orders. Traditional services such as embroidery, signs, banners and ad specialty products remain as well. Hours: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays.
Bath & Body Works now open at Riverbend Center: More than $350,000 was spent converting two smaller spots into the new Rome home of the retailer. The mall location closed in mid October. Hours: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. It marks the second “redevelopment” at the power center off Turner McCall. Ulta opened a year ago in the one-time home of Pier 1.
Across Turner McCall: The Joint, a new chiropractic office, opens in East Bend on Dec. 1.
Cartersville’s first Food City opens Wednesday on Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE. The 59,000-plus-square-foot supermarket features a full-service bakery and deli, hot foods, a large café seating area, Asian wok, fresh food bar with a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections, hickory wood smoker, stone hearth pizza oven and fresh sushi. Plus a full-service meat and seafood department and “traditional” groceries, florist and a pharmacy. A Gas N’ Go fuel center is due next summer.
Says Steven C. Smith, president and CEO: “We’re pleased to have hired over 250 associates, the vast majority of which have come from the local community.”
Store hours are from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily. The grand opening celebration begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Popcorn & Politics
Turnout to top 50%? Advance voting wraps up at 5 this evening in Floyd County: The voting sites are at the elections office on East 12th and the Anthony Center. Through Thursday, 14,074 in-person ballots had been cast while 1,383 of 1,740 absentee ballots returned and accepted. That’s 15,457 votes to date (25,7% turnout) with maybe another 1,000 expected today.
If theory holds, another 16,000-plus will vote Tuesday as precincts open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. That would be enough to easily push us above the 50% turnout mark, not bad for an “off-year” election.
What to watch: If this new elections team/office can get results out before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Calendar:
The Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the General Election. The meeting will be called to order but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened if necessary to address any election day issues that may arise.
Party with the party: The Floyd County Republican Party’s election night gathering is set for 6 until 9 p.m. at the “Lewis Loft” above LaScala at 413 Broad St. “Attendance is free. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar as well.”
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to the residents of Chattooga County: Over Labor Day, torrential rains flooded much of the county, including retailers in downtown Summerville. And then over last weekend, a single-car accident claimed the lives of three Chattooga High students as well as an adult, injuring a fifth passenger as well. Both times, area residents and businesses have rallied to help those in need. Chattooga Strong indeed.
Valley to another delay in reimaging Second Avenue: Perhaps we need to move the intersection redesign from the river to Turner McCall into the “411 Connector coming soon” column. The project — in the works since 2010 — is being detoured again, at least until spring, because “the bid that we received was significantly higher than our estimates,” per Georgia DOT. Which is true for about every construction project in the past two years, so where’s the surprise?