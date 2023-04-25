Harry Patterson has taken artisan pizza on the road with Pizza Roama, a food truck that had a sell out premiere week. A big grand opening at Cosmic Dog Outpost helped but there's a bit more to the story.
Apparently this pizza thing is in his genes.
His grandfather, the late Rudolph Patterson, and pizza chef-turned-community banker Tom Caldwell opened the area's first pizza shop in 1962. They built Pizza Roma together, with Tom buying Rudolph out 18 months later and then sailing solo until joining National Bank in March 1970. (It must have been a "dough" thing, banks and pizza).
Rudolph would go on to open several other restaurants, including a few barbecue spots. Tom eventually would be the catalyst behind Greater Rome Bank. Today known as Greater Community Bank, it will merge with LGE Community Credit Union this summer.
Six decades later, here comes Harry, inspired by his grandfather's "go get 'em" attitude and his own passion to be a chef. Harry, 27, saved his money, spent many hours crafting the trailer and adapted the name by adding a letter, representing the goal to "roam" the pizza oven around town.
Using imported Italian flour with seasonal offerings -- "we source as many local ingredients as possible " -- Pizza Roama offers a 10-inch pie for around $11 to $15 depending on what you include.
There's one more back story. Working in Atlanta, Harry returned to Rome after being diagnosed with a stage 3 cancer. Four years into remission, he's working mostly solo as Pizza Roama hits the road.
Look for him at Cosmic Dog Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until sell out and again Saturday from 10 a.m. until it's all gone. Check the Pizza Roama Facebook page for future locations.
Rocket Wash 2.0
It remains the most-asked question we hear (No. 2 is The Varsity plans): When will that car wash open across from the Rome Braves?
The answer is "very soon." Barely minutes after we were asked again Friday night at a baseball game, we did a drive-by as the lights were on and the gates were up.
But the story getting from the planned Rome home of the emerging Rocket Wash chain to the actual opening is a long one. We'll offer a Cliff Notes version by saying there were some deals made, plans changed and then changed again.
It even got to the point where the wash itself was branded "Tunnel of Luv" as Luv had purchased the already-open Rocket Wash sites in Cartersville and Summerville. But the Rome site -- all but ready in May 2022 -- remained on hold.
Recent activity across from AdventHealth Stadium across Braves Boulevard shows it is back to Rocket Wash, complete with branding now up (including the tunnel itself). We have notes out for additional updates.
We interrupt this program...
Monday's stunner that Fox News has pulled the plug on Tucker Carlson's show will dominate media and political headlines this week. Carlson became collateral damage in the Dominion lawsuit as his now-public texts doubting the "fixed election" crusade, and others critical of frequent guest Donald Trump, really put the target on his employer. Our guess is he winds up at the one of the minor league extremist cable offerings (and please say hello to former CNN'er Chris Cuomo for us).
Popcorn & Politics
State GOP power battle comes to Rome Thursday: The AJC continues to report on a widening crack between the state Republican Party and Brian Kemp to a point where the governor won't speak at the GOP convention this June in Columbus.
The focus is on some party leaders' harder-right pivot following Trump's loss in 2020 while Kemp is strengthening his own national committee, encouraging like-minded Republicans to move beyond the former president.
One of three candidates to chair the state GOP, Rebecca Yardley, is scheduled to address the Floyd County Republican Party's monthly meeting (6 p.m. Thursday, John Henry's Grill, Broad Street). Also due: Ken Carroll, second vice chair hopeful.
Also in the chair hunt: Former state Sen. Josh McKoon and Dennis Futch.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Robert Brown and Millie Kim: Two much-loved United Methodist ministers are being reassigned in July as part of a 75-church shift and we're grateful to both for all they've done to unite the diverse cultures of Northwest Georgia. Public meetings, One Community United -- whatever the need, they've been there to help. Brown is on his way to Carrollton and we suppose we "owe" them in return for the current pastors at Garden Lakes Baptist Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Kim is moving to Mountain Park.
Valley to this "transfer" trend. First the Blevinses at the Salvation Army and now the pastors of Rome First and Second Avenue United Methodist churches. We know they're in a transient "profession" but we hate to see each go as they've had huge impacts here, especially during the pandemic and assisting all those in need.
We'll miss all of you and hope you know that each of you made your mark in this community and we're all better for knowing each of you.