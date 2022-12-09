downtownromesold

Plans are pending for the next use of the one-time church turned office/events space just off Turner McCall and Broad Street in downtown Rome.

Currently called The Neely, the building at 710 E. First St. has sold for $386,200. That’s a deal, especially with the proximity to Broad Street and the soon-to-start Varsity restaurant. Plus it is cattycorner to all the changes Ira Levy is orchestrating at the former Georgia Power office at Broad and Turner McCall.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

