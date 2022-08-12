Rome Axe Throwing

Bullseye indeed: Rome Axe Throwing is changing names and addresses in a few weeks.

 Severo Avila

New name, new address for axe throwing in Rome: Already an indoor hit, Rome Axe Throwing is sharpening its appeal with two strategic moves.

One is physical, from East Eighth Avenue to 241 Broad St. It is the building that has been undergoing renovations for several years just down from The Vogue.

A look at development along I-75 in part of Bartow County.

Sites and buildings are lining the sizzling I-75 corridor in Bartow. At issue: The sites below Adairsville and north of booming Cassville-White Road.
League of Women Voters register new voters.

Kudos to the League of Women Voters for their voter registration drives around town.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

