An Rx for medical sale rumors. For much of the first part of 2022, the rumors were out there about the Heritage auto group selling to the Shottenkirk system for ABC-type money (as in “A Big Check.”) We did the calls and checks but were told only that it hadn’t closed. Today, the Shottenkirk branding is everywhere in Rome.
The other big rumor — and likely another with “ABC” pending — involves what seems to be the annual courting of healthcare campuses in our market. Rumors of a sale are everywhere.
Familiar names are in play but the formal report we get to our questions is, “there’s nothing to report.” And we believe them but someone is sure talking — and talking a lot.
After all, we saw three of four hospitals in our market change ownership a year ago and then one of the new owners got a new partner. We’re not done with medical mergers in the state and Southeast.
We’re watching and waiting. We do know for sure none of it involves the Shottenkirk folks.
411 on the Connector
About those 411 Connector meetings: There was a joke among the political factions of 12 to 14 years ago about the “ready-to-build” 411 Connector. The joke — maybe a bit off-color — was that a former major political figure here (and in Georgia) would only be able to ride on it if something special were to happen.
That something was to dig him up from his eternal resting site.
He’s still on this side of the grass, thank you, and just might witness a real start to the highway if the latest round of open houses and all are fruitful. The intent is to unveil the construction plan by summer 2024... or was that 2014, 2004, 1994? The connector conversation goes back even farther.
We only hope this newest route has the blessings of governments and property holders alike, as we need the link to be somewhat competitive in luring a share of the development wave sweeping Northwest Georgia. Or will it again become the piñata of another generation?
Downtown deals: $8.2 million sold
We’ve not heard a lot about downtown Rome transactions but they’re popping right along. Among the latest:
Broad Street sale: River City Bank has sold part of the 300 block to the aptly named 331-333 Broad St. LLC♦ for $490,000. Still no word on the plans for the longtime home of 333 on Broad and, before that, the Prickly Pear.
The deal of the day: $5.3 million. State Mutual Insurance Co. to Allstar Properties,♦ 210 and 300 E. Second Ave. as well as 106 E. Third St. in Rome. Allstar has been on a new buying spree in downtown Rome; 210 E. Second was the subject of an upscale auction a year ago.
♦ The runner up: Summit Hill Foods Inc. to Grain Craft, Inc.♦ , parcels at 100 and 204 E. First Ave. in Rome for $2,410,000.
Also of note: Country Inn & Suites off U.S. 411 in Rome has sold for $5 million; from Shree Sai Investment Group LLC to Blue Krishna Hotel Investments LLC.
Popcorn & Politics
Good cop, bad cop? So amid all the warmed-over “defund police” political attack ads, a real-life, happening-now drama is playing out as the backbones of our justice system are under attack as agents do their jobs?
We mean right here on party-approved Facebook pages. What’s alarming: Both blasts are coming from the same mouths, so to speak. Even in today’s political mosh pit you can’t have it both ways. And which is the party of law enforcement once again?
This week’s headlines:
Qualifying continues for the Rome Board of Education seat through Friday. Appointee Toni Blanchard and Ron Roach will seek election to the post vacated by John Uldrick♦ ; we’ll know the final ballot by Friday afternoon. This is the only real “local” race on the ballot and just for city of Rome voters at that. County voters will decide on the “brunch bill” or earlier Sunday sales at restaurants and stores.
♦ The home of the North Carolina precinct should be decided later today by the elections board. It had been at Coosa Middle School but likely is bound for Pisgah Baptist Church♦ . North Carolina is the 14th largest of Floyd’s 25 precincts. It had 1,917 registered voters in the May 24 primary and 407 people — 21.2% — voted in that election.
Peaks and Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Rome High football players who saved a wreck victim — and maybe more. Quick action by some dedicated (and strong) young men saved a life. The story last week has been picked up around the state and country. But these young men did something else: They also took some of the angst off their school system in what has been a troubling few weeks.
Valley to loss of covid reports from area schools: We started to see updated reports diminish late in the last school year as the number of new cases dropped. But as we start a new year amid the BA.5 variant surge, we’re surprised to see all the schools and colleges that have ended any form of covid reporting. The web pages have been removed in most cases. Even weekly reports would be helpful to parents and the community. Or isn’t that covered by “transparency?”