Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car

Rome High School football players Cesar Parker (from left), Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore rushed to the aid of a motorist involved in a wreck Friday morning in front of the school.

 Rome City Schools

An Rx for medical sale rumors. For much of the first part of 2022, the rumors were out there about the Heritage auto group selling to the Shottenkirk system for ABC-type money (as in “A Big Check.”) We did the calls and checks but were told only that it hadn’t closed. Today, the Shottenkirk branding is everywhere in Rome.

The other big rumor — and likely another with “ABC” pending — involves what seems to be the annual courting of healthcare campuses in our market. Rumors of a sale are everywhere.

411 connector 0822

Map shows the latest route of the 411 Connector in advance of next month’s open house on the project that just won’t go away.
333 on Broad

331 and 333 Broad St. have sold for $490,000, part of a recent $8.2 million in downtown Rome real estate sales.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

