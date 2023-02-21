‘Meanwhile, back at the ranch:’ Marcus Flowers branded himself with a black cowboy hat and Brian Kemp-like “one of us” dress code in his challenge of MAGA acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene.
He was one of the most charismatic candidates on the 2022 ballot, in person and in his chatty, seemingly thrice-daily campaign emails.
Now four months after an election where 66% of the votes went to Greene, Flowers is emailing again. This past Saturday night, Flowers sent a pointed note with the subject line “I hear you — loud and clear.”
What’s of most interest — he didn’t just share feedback from supporters in the 14th Congressional District or other parts of the state. He name-dropped Idaho, Texas, California and Oregon — “people all across the country who feel like you.”
He closes with a teaser: “We’re building a coalition right now, and in the next few weeks, I’ll be able to share more about how we can work together to fight for democracy. But in the meantime, I just wanted you to know that I see you, and I hear you — and that people all over the country are with you.”
No word yet on his plans as he’s still not returning our calls and emails. For now, nothing is showing up on either the Federal Election Commission site or state files.
But a reminder that Flowers ended the campaign with $623,000 in the bank after nearly $17 million in contributions and $16.3 million or so in expenses, election reports show. Most of those dollars were from out-of-state.
We’re curious to see what’s next.
The grass is Greene-r?
Was it something we said? So the statement from MTG’s staff on the closing of the Rome congressional office cites low post-covid foot traffic. Also there was a line about being “a good steward of taxpayer funds” leading to “the decision was made to consolidate offices” in Dalton.
And yet U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., whose congressional district is much more compact than the expansive 14th, still has offices in Cartersville and Woodstock. Greene’s Rome constituent office is closed.
Maybe it’s because of the 11 counties (whole or partial) in the district, Floyd had the third lowest vote margin for Greene — 66% with Paulding at 61.4% and Cobb at 33.5% vs. Whitfield at 69.9% and northern tier counties in the upper 70s and low 80s.
The space in the federal courthouse will be put to good use, no doubt, but this is a slap to the lower end of the congressional district. It certainly seemed to work for Gingrey, Graves and others.
Busy week for Floyd elections chief: But perhaps Greene will be in town this week to hear Akyn (Bailey) Trudnak, the scheduled guest at Thursday’s Floyd County Republican Party meeting at John Henry’s Grill on Broad Street. The topic: “to discuss the election process in our county.” There’s a 6 p.m. start time... On Tuesday, Trudnak also is due at the Floyd County Board of Elections meetings, starting with a 5:30 p.m. caucus at the East 12th Street office. The 6 p.m. meeting agenda includes reviewing the city elections proposal.
Axes, cows & cobbler
We continue to receive questions about the opening dates of a few businesses in our area. Here’s the latest we know:
Game of Throwns,♦ 241 Broad St. March continues to be the projected (projectile?) opening date for the relocated and expanded axe-throwing venue. Other games, beer and food also are on the way.
Chick-fil-A, Cedartown:♦ Our colleagues at the Polk County Standard-Journal posted a recent update on continuing work on the site in front of Tractor Supply Co. near Home Depot on Rome Highway. A spring opening remains the operative word but also encouraging: Hiring is underway for 100 or more people. Interested? Text apply now to 770-626-4622.
Peach Cobbler Factory,♦ Cartersville (near Lowe’s and Walmart): Early to mid March is the current estimate. The crew behind the store’s Facebook page continues to pump it full of details on the cobblers, banana pudding, cookies, etc.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Amber Schmidtke and her covid coverage: For three years, Schmidtke shared hundreds of updates on Georgia’s battle with the virus. With a Ph.D. in Medical Microbiology and Immunology, she analyzed the numbers from state and federal resources amid her academic duties at the University of Saint Mary. Her writings were shared across the state. She’s suspending her digest with this note: “I wouldn’t say that the pandemic is over. And my heart goes out to those who are immunocompromised and having to navigate a treacherous disease landscape...” Amen.
Valley to local legislators supporting Georgia’s fake electors: The Fulton County Trump grand jury report is concerning. Area representatives supported skirting Georgia’s presidential electors in favor of the trounced incumbent. Per the AJC, they include then representative and now state Sen. Colton Moore and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins. Rep. Katie Dempsey’s name also was included but she says “I don’t recall a call, or any conversation, where someone was asking my opinion on that.” What matters: A number of elected officials, including the new lieutenant governor, ignored the majority of Georgia voters to cull MAGA support. That’s un-American.