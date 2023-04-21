There’s something a bit historic about this Saturday morning’s downtown Rome loft tours.
Five original hotel rooms were left untouched when the former Forrest Place, now known as Broad & Fifth, was renovated around 20 years ago. Recently, the rooms were converted into three apartments that will be ready for lease in early June.
Built in 1916, the original tile and hardwoods were preserved during the remodeling. Units will rent for $800, $900 or $1,000 a month, says Michele Rikard of Hardy Realty.
Hardy has been the rental agent for Broad & Fifth since it was renovated at a cost of nearly $2.5 million. The building is owned by a partnership including Hardy Investments and Ira Levy. The real estate company has an office on the ground floor; also available are twin event spaces as well as other retail spots.
As for Saturday’s tours: You can purchase tickets at DowntownRomeGa.us ($25 each; 12 and older). The tour is from 10 a.m. until noon and groups will gather at sponsor First National Community Bank at 501 Broad St. beginning at 9 a.m.
Business, Inc.
Flour power: It turns out that “commissary kitchen” in the River District — which helps craft the desserts and such at Honeymoon Bakery, Blossom Hill and Aventine — has a formal name: The Flour Box. It is part of the Grace Events site off Fifth Avenue opened earlier this year. The name has ties to Executive Pastry Chef Megan Ware. Says the magic baker: “My grandmother was a florist and owned a shop called ‘The Flower Box,’ so the name is a nod to her (Joan Ware).” Talk about sweet things...
Tag team event: Swift & Finch Coffee at Sixth Avenue and Broad Street is undergoing what it describes as “a major food upgrade.” The skinny per Facebook: “We’re so excited to tell you we’re now working with the Flour Box to provide the yummiest possible foods... We’ll be rolling all of our food offerings over to their kitchen over the next few months...”
“Treading” topics: The tire deals continue to spin, with word this week of Mavis Tires interested in a former motel site across from Chick-fil-A on Ga. 53 in Calhoun and Discount Tire’s interest in a Cedartown site. It has been a busy few years for both brands in Northwest Georgia.
McChanges? Coming soon: So when can Northwest Georgians expect to get their first bites of the all-new, all-different hamburgers at local McDonald’s? We checked with multiple franchise owner Jim Aaron’s Facebook page for the update: “These slight but awesome improvements to our 100% beef line-up are coming later this summer to our McDonald’s in North Georgia and east Tennessee. Our Vonore (Tenn.) location is among the first locations in the U.S. to begin these improvements over the past couple weeks.” What’s on the way: Softer, toasted buns; melted cheese; onions added to the patties; and more Big Mac sauce.
Popcorn & Politics
Fox News/Dominion: A piece of the action. Is it too late to add a claim in the $787.5 million Fox News/Dominion settlement? The “storylines” surrounding the trial that wasn’t were huge — ratings-boosting lies, bogus election fraud accusations, First Amendment concerns.
Our question is about the ripple effect from the “Faux” reports, fanning election conspiracy theory zealots across the country while costing Floyd County perhaps $200,000 a year.
A recent county report stated 2,000 “open records” requests came in during 2022 and this year is trending the same way. Almost all were and are elections-related.
To which we say, “Check, please.”
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak (and a few tears) to Paula and Tim Blevins: More than a decade ago, a running joke began after a customer of C & S Trophy Shop made an inappropriate age comment to owner Paula Blevins. While she later “retired” from that job, Paula and husband Tim followed their heart to the Salvation Army, returning to Rome three years ago to run the local church and store, helping thousands in need. The Blevinses are off to Warner Robins on a new mission soon but leave with the deep appreciation of their two-time home of Rome. (No, they’re not retiring).
Valley to Ford for silencing AM radio in 2024 models. The decision includes both gas and the electric vehicle models (apparently there’s some issues there). We can understand the technology changes and general trends in overall listening habits. And we still carry guilt for being part of talk radio consumed by satellite-fed extremist programming. But AM also is a vital tool for emergency communications in addition to local news and weather. To misuse Ford’s former marketing pitch, this is not a better idea.