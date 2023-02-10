honeycream

The brief return of Honeycream: Downtown Rome’s gelato café Honeycream remains closed as the owners, Mike and Christie Meyer, weigh what’s next. They spent part of January touring Italy, home of the heart of their business.

“We haven’t finalized anything long-term yet” is the latest assessment from the family. There is a caveat: The shop at 4 E. Third Ave. will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In