Food City’s Cartersville store opens Nov. 9: You’ve watched it quickly come out of the ground just south of the U.S. 411/41 split north of Cartersville.

The region’s newest Food City opens a week from Wednesday at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. With some 59,000 square feet under roof (about the size of the Rome Publix), look for all the modern and traditional touches of a grocery.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

