Food City’s Cartersville store opens Nov. 9: You’ve watched it quickly come out of the ground just south of the U.S. 411/41 split north of Cartersville.
The region’s newest Food City opens a week from Wednesday at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. With some 59,000 square feet under roof (about the size of the Rome Publix), look for all the modern and traditional touches of a grocery.
Representing a $12 million to $15 million investment, the store features a bakery, floral shop, hot-to-go and other carry-out meals, a pharmacy and gas.
Grand opening events will be posted soon.
Anything but chicken scratch: Work also is well under way on Cedartown’s Chick-fil-A in front of Tractor Supply off U.S. 27. With ground broken last week, look for Polk County’s second CFA to open during the first week of March — a fast five months from now. The owner/operator is Rockmart native Kristen Brannon, who currently runs the Valdosta Mall location.
Bids for the project list the construction cost at $1.7 million and that puts another big stamp on the restaurant group’s affinity for Northwest Georgia. With four sites in Floyd (Truett’s, Shipping Container, the mall and Berry College), Calhoun, Cartersville, Emerson, Rockmart and now Cedartown, that’s pretty much full coverage.
Plus, add in the company’s first supply center opened in Cartersville in 2020 and employing more than 220 people. The construction costs and land easily topped $20 million.
Popcorn & Politics
What to expect these final seven days: Some final “October surprises” even if it is November... Saturated TV advertising — that only increases... Email accounts clogged with cash pleas, accusations and other claims about as valid as those car warranty calls...
Yes, welcome to the no-holds-barred final week of the 2022 campaign season (sans runoffs) that will feel and smell like a media barrage for “professional” wrestling commercials.
Locally, it remains mostly quiet, with a good turnout of advance voters. But even the landscape is different this year as so few signs are out at traditional hot spots around town because there are few local contested races. That said, two of the four Rome Board of Education candidates appear to have the most signs displayed (which indicates the final vote count will be closer than first assumed).
On the state level, we assure you the world is watching. Just ask the British, Canadian and St. Lucia residents we met “on holiday” last week. While each has issues of their own at home (we especially enjoyed a Facebook Live broadcast of a St. Lucian political talk show), they’re puzzled by Georgia’s politics as well as the nation’s.
Ain’t we all.
Calendar:
Advance voting today through Friday,♦ 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the elections office and Anthony Center.
Today: Floyd County Republican Women,♦ 11:30 a.m. for lunch; noon for meeting, Coosa Country Club. Guests: Rep Katie Dempsey and Harbor House Director Joe Costolnick.
Thursday: Floyd County Democrats♦ meet at 6:30 p.m. at 2204 Shorter Ave., Suite 17. Scheduled: Election of several officers.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to retiring WSB meteorologist Glenn Burns: No one has done it better than Glenn Burns over the last four decades. From crippling ice and snow to his letter-perfect play-by-play of tornadic weather, Burns has been the expert to watch. As colleagues said on camera, Glenn saved a lot of lives with those detailed forecasts.
Valley to the candidates ignoring covid: Three more people died in Floyd County last week, two from the virus and one from probable causes. That’s 438 covid deaths here since March 2020 and another 108 from likely causes. Georgia has lost 40,626 residents to both — which is more than the combined populations of Rome and Cave Spring. But all we hear is how much excess wealth the state has because we “opened for business” ahead of most others in the pandemic. We wonder how those 40,626 victims would vote today.
Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.