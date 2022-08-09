Part of the new Luv's car wash campus off the Bypass near Riverside Parkway.

A pay ‘pavilion’ has been added to the Luv’s car wash opening soon adjacent to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome.

 John Druckenmiller

Another Luv story for car wash lovers. We get a little heat over all the news about the booming car wash industry. We hear more about it as two groups are Rome-based — well, make that one now.

The latest is a sale that went under the radar for a few months. Rocket Wash, a locally launched group featuring Wayne Robinson and others, started with car washes in Cartersville, Summerville and one basically completed across from AdventHealth Stadium in Rome off Braves Boulevard. In recent months, Rocket and a few other chains were purchased by the Luv group.

The 'Tunnel of Luv' is on the way at the car wash near the home of the Rome Braves.

The “Tunnel of Luv” is just about ready to clean cars and trucks off Braves Boulevard between Bella Roma and Lumina Coffee.
North Georgia EMC suspends cutoffs for the month, citing heat as part of the reason.
Local AdventHealth teams lend in a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky.

Crews from AdventHealth Redmond and Gordon traveled to eastern Kentucky recently to help an affiliated hospital with recovery efforts in the community following deadly flooding.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

