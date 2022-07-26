A 258 townhome development, alongside some retail space, just off Martha Berry Highway near the Stonebridge Drive intersection is scheduled to go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission on Aug. 4.
The project covers 25 acres at the intersection across from the shopping center as you drive to Stonebridge Golf Course. It is on the Martha Berry end well before you cross Old Summerville Road.
Plans from Rome 27 LLC call for the town homes to cluster on 22 acres with a clubhouse, pool and play area; two acres at the highway intersection are designated for a service station; and another acre is reserved for additional retail.
The site is zoned for suburban residential and needs multifamily residential for the town homes; also, a change to community commercial would be needed for the retail sites facing Martha Berry. The planning staff has yet to make a recommendation on the proposal.
Tell them Vecna sent you
We’d pay real money for someone to don a Vecna costume from Stranger Things and greet the growing number of tourists lining Second Avenue in front of the Claremont House.
The stately East Rome landmark was transformed into the Creel House in season four of the Netflix scare fest and has become something of a drawing card this summer. Each time we drive by, we see six, seven or eight people — usually a family with friends — doing selfies from the sidewalk.
The latest example was 10:30 a.m. Monday. Two young ladies, one with lime green tint in her hair and the other with deep purple, spent a few minutes grabbing selfies from the sidewalk (visits are discouraged). They quickly departed, darting to their car across Second Avenue.
Cliched spoiler alert: Vecna is the big bad in season four — and it looks like he’ll be back for the final season as well. He’ll be lurking for you...
Thanks, with interest
Last summer, First National Community Bank and Heritage First Bank completed a merger, creating the region’s largest community bank. A year-plus later, the bank is planning a series of customer appreciation events, launching Aug. 12 with food and beverages served at all 10 locations.
Says President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan P. Earnest: “... we very much look forward to continuing to get to know our customers better and in an effort to do so, we are planning these Customer Appreciation Day events in all of our branches throughout the year to celebrate them. Our commitment to serving our customers with an exceeds-expectations customer service experience in everything that we do is paramount to us, and this is one way that we can show how much we appreciate and value our customers.”
The bank held Customer Appreciation Day and a holiday party in December, he says, “and it was so well received by our customers and community constituents, the bank decided to host ongoing events throughout 2022.”
First National now reports $630 million in assets and $570 million in deposits.
Business, Inc.
Rome well represented at state bar: Chris Jackson, a partner at McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, LLP, has been appointed to the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia. He joins Andy Davis of Brinson Askew Berry in representing the Rome Judicial Circuit on the board, the statewide governing and policy-making body for lawyers in Georgia. Jackson’s appointment fills the remaining term of Chris Twyman of Cox Byington Twyman & Johnson, who has been elected Secretary of the State Bar.
Calhoun’s Thurston’s Cafe closing to make way for Doro’s Italian restaurant. The surprise isn’t that the Acworth Italian restaurant is coming to Calhoun; they’ve been reports for months. But the location was a surprise, especially as Thurston’s already has come back from an earlier closing. The notice posted on Facebook Monday:
“It’s with thankfulness, excitement and sadness that this is our last week to be open! I know, mind blown, but this all happened really, really fast! We are truly going to miss our wonderful, loyal customers so very much! Thank you for always supporting us! Doros, an Italian restaurant, will be the new owners of our building! This will be their second location. Their food is amazing and it will be so great for downtown Calhoun! We hope to see you this week! Much love, Mitzi, Frank and crew!”
Peaks & Valleys:
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Devon Smyth: For more than five years, Devon Smyth has served as something more than the executive director of the Davies Homeless Shelters. She’s been an innovator, a motivator and something else — perhaps one of the focal points in helping those living on our streets amid a flurry of restrictive measures that circulated in local government. Smyth is moving on to a new position with Extra Special People’s Rome office — another great cause. Her work on behalf of the homeless and those deserving a second chance can’t be matched.
Valley to those again exploiting our teachers. Remember all the questioning of our teachers in recent years and their “fitness” to lead a classroom? We’ve watched legislators, most without any educational experience, embrace political hot topics by mandating curriculum while occasionally trash talking teachers. But now we hear talk of arming those teachers, the same ones who’s competency was attacked? So now they’re deemed OK to use deadly force? What exactly we missing here?