Stonebridge development proposal

A 258 townhome development, alongside some retail space, just off Martha Berry Highway near the Stonebridge Drive intersection is scheduled to go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission on Aug. 4.

The project covers 25 acres at the intersection across from the shopping center as you drive to Stonebridge Golf Course. It is on the Martha Berry end well before you cross Old Summerville Road.

Stonebridgetownhouseimage (1).jpeg

This image shows what the proposed townhome development near the Stonebridge Drive intersection with U.S. 27 will look like.
Filming to begin again at historic Second Avenue home, previous location for 'Stranger Things' shoot

Film crews are transforming the Claremont House on Second Avenue into an abandoned property for filming that is slated for July 21-23. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” filmed on the property in 2020. The 900 block of Second Avenue will be closed during the filming and traffic will be detoured.
Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson
Davies Shelters fundraiser at Newby Farm and Vineyard Tasting Room

Davies Shelters Executive Director Devon Smyth speaks to Emma Wells during a fundraiser at the Newby Farm and Vineyard Tasting Room on Sunday.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

