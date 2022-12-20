King Claw coming to Shorter Avenue: A “juicy seafood” chain that classifies itself as a fusion of Viet and Cajun cooking is coming to 2204 Shorter Ave. (West Towne shopping center).
The King Claw goes before the Rome Alcohol Control Commission this evening in search of a liquor, beer and wine pouring permit. Yuk Fan Chan Fu is the applicant and is due at 5 p.m. meeting in the Sam King Room at City Hall. The “coming soon” signs already are up.
Rome will be the seventh location for the chain; it also has restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as Albany, Columbus, Waycross, Thomasville and Morrow.
The company’s website has this to say about that “juicy” reference: “King Claw is inspired by the Viet-Cajun elegance of boil-in-a-bag seafood that holds all the juicy flavor of the ocean. Then we add our very own unique mixture of the best spices that take the taste to another level.”
In context: The King Claw is the latest seafood entry in the area, following Cod Tail and Sam’s Southern Eatery, both on Shorter Avenue. A somewhat similar venture, Bucket O’ Shrimp, opened briefly on Dean Avenue in East Rome. The Shrimp Boat continues to expand its menu on Second Avenue.
What’s brewing
It has been more than two years since craft beer was brewed and served in Floyd County. It started with Paul’s Oyster Bar in West Rome and later on Broad Street with Rome City Brewing Co. (we still miss Downtown Brown).
But now there’s a remedy for that.
River Remedy Brewing Co. on Glenn Milner just off the Etowah River opened exactly a year ago, serving craft beer while working on all the meticulous state and federal hoops needed for an on-site brewing system.
Justin Shepard and partners joined a very loyal customer base in toasting their own brews on Saturday.
River Remedy already is a hit with the craft beer set and has brought a parade of food trucks, concerts and other events to the area. Some of the proceeds have indeed been a remedy for local charities. That has been the mission since day one — be the remedy.
The brewery is at 320 Glenn Milner Blvd. and is open from 4 until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).
What we’re watching: Talk continues about another brewery coming to the River District as part of the West Third Street improvements.
Popcorn & Politics
Clean up on Aisle Six: So the latest from MTG is about a Dalton retailer and “sex toys” on sale — near children’s tooth brushes? Photos are included. Her posted “warning” has been greeted by some interesting and perhaps too personal comments; almost 7,300 “retweets;” almost 2,700 “quote tweets;” and nearly 29,000 likes. Not exactly your average stocking stuffer, for sure.
Delay of game: Much more is riding on the Dec. 31 college football playoff between Georgia and “The” Ohio State. A win puts Georgia back in the national championship game set for Jan. 9. That also is the scheduled opening of the Georgia General Assembly. The AJC reports the opening may be a brief one to give lawmakers a chance to bolt to the game — set for 7:30 that evening (EST) in Los Angeles. Delta has a few seats left on the 11:10 a.m. nonstop that day, arriving on the Left Coast at 4:17 p.m. our time. They’d need those hours in between to battle I-285-like traffic.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Allison Watters on being elected chair of the Floyd County Commission: Now in her second term, Watters will serve with Larry Maxey as vice chair thanks to a vote last week by fellow commissioners. Watters has been a huge advocate for proper pet care as well as the community’s trail system. Up next: The annual Rome mayor’s race in January.
Valley to the state of social media: From Ego Musk’s Twitter implosion to Gov. Brian Kemp “banning” TikTok on state computers, social media is a digital disaster as the year ends. Some might be asking why governments would ban a breath mint; this isn’t the same as Tic Tac — although those might be handy right now to get the taste out of some collective mouths.
