kingclaw

King Claw coming to Shorter Avenue: A “juicy seafood” chain that classifies itself as a fusion of Viet and Cajun cooking is coming to 2204 Shorter Ave. (West Towne shopping center).

The King Claw goes before the Rome Alcohol Control Commission this evening in search of a liquor, beer and wine pouring permit. Yuk Fan Chan Fu is the applicant and is due at 5 p.m. meeting in the Sam King Room at City Hall. The “coming soon” signs already are up.

