King Claw March 2023

The King Claw is just about ready in West Rome: From the outside, you immediately appreciate the updated touches to the corner location at West Towne shopping center. There has been some serious work done to the future home of The King Claw.

As of today, the projected opening date is early April, says Jamie Pendarvis, the chain’s director of operations. We also hear a “soft opening” could come a bit sooner.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

