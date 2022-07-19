As the Old Ace location sells for $1,225,000, property records show Glenn-Rome Limited Partnership sold the prime location at 1804 Turner McCall Blvd. to HJC Holdings LLC. The question is: What’s next?
We’ve heard a few things, including updates on neighboring Zaxby’s, but nothing is official. Several groups had been kicking the tires and had different ideas.
Elder’s Ace Hardware moved to the former IGA location at Shorter and Division in West Rome with expanded inventory and parking several months ago. Crews have been at the Turner McCall site for weeks, removing excess and basically prepping the site for expected demolition.
The Ace move is the latest at Turner McCall and East Eighth Street. Taco Bell went through a major gut-and-rebuild earlier this year.
And keep your eyes out across the highway. There’s a “for sale” sign on the perch at the corner, 400 and 402 E. Eighth St. Craig McDaniel of Toles, Temple & Wright has the listing, which includes 0.84 of an acre that also runs behind other lots facing Turner McCall. Price: $670,000. McDaniel says he has a letter of intent and hopes to tie up the sale; he says he doesn’t know how it would be used.
We’re number two
A recent report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle says the scalding-hot development pace along the I-75 corridor is the No. 2 such market in the state. The report is based on a summary from Jones, Lang, LaSalle, which says the I-85/northeast region is No. 1 and areas near the international airport are No. 3.
You’ve seen much of that growth in and around I-75 in Bartow County as well as all the development plans (and projects) in Gordon County. We still hear Gordon has more to offer as well.
As for Bartow County, the Chronicle notes it “has become an up-and-coming industrial hub for its availability of untapped land.”
Vital vittles
Jasmine Thai due back Aug. 3: We’re getting a few calls about West Rome hot spot Jasmine Thai. Per Facebook, the restaurant at 1800 Redmond Circle closed for an extended vacation beginning June 16. It is known for lunch and dinner carryout as well as dining in.
Character’s reopens after stint on injured reserve: The Adairsville barbecue mainstay was on IR after Michael Character’s rotator surgery. Due back in August, “not recovered yet but I’m back open!” Hours: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armuchee’s Dairy Queen still hiring, awaiting health inspections: The new shop is at 4075 Martha Berry Highway and is keeping fans updated on its Facebook page. Some training is set this week as well.
Coming soon: The rubble is still being cleared from the former American Legion on Shorter Avenue but that’s not stopping what’s next. The combined site for the new Scooter’s Coffee and Take 5 oil change shops due at 5 and 7 Shorter Ave. already are on the market ($1.3 million and $1.75 million, respectively, per the LoopNet commercial real estate site. More important: The post says both businesses should be open by September or October.
Peaks & Valleys
Peak to the job well done by Ellen Archer who is retiring Bartow’s from convention and visitors bureau: Perhaps the most familiar name in North Georgia’s tourism industry is retiring. Ellen Archer, the director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is calling it a career after watching the community grow in just about every way possible. From the arrival of all the museums to the LakePoint explosion, to some of the region’s most celebrated festivals and arts events, Archer has been at the epicenter. A retirement celebration is set for mid September.
Valley to the BA.5 variant: Our numbers were looking good and then — bam — the most contagious covid strain yet. Please think vaccines and boosters if you’ve not done so already.