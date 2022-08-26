jimnnicksfile

Jim ‘N Nicks is scouting sites in the Rome area, according to the head of marketing for the Birmingham-based barbecue restaurant.

With Crumbl cookies coming by spring and The Varsity due in 2023, the foodie newswire is a bit slow. Or maybe not.

A midweek report has a popular barbecue spot sniffing around town for a location. At first, we were giving the rumor a 6 on the Truth-or-Trash Meter (0 is complete fabrication; 10 is rock-solid happening). Today, we’re thinking maybe 8.5 with a nudge toward a 9.

Mel and Mimi are celebrating 25 years at their East Rome store.

