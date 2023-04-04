Jerusalemwest

Almost a decade ago, Jerusalem Grill opened at 223 Turner McCall, adding Middle Eastern cuisine to Rome’s ever-expanding dining options. It was an immediate hit, especially with the college crowds.

The Jasir family has spun off several other options over the years but always kept the focus on the popular spot off Second Avenue near Walgreen’s.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

