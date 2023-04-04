Almost a decade ago, Jerusalem Grill opened at 223 Turner McCall, adding Middle Eastern cuisine to Rome’s ever-expanding dining options. It was an immediate hit, especially with the college crowds.
The Jasir family has spun off several other options over the years but always kept the focus on the popular spot off Second Avenue near Walgreen’s.
Now that focus is expanding again with a West Rome location as part of changing Gala Plaza. The family considered moving the original to a larger location but then decided to try the second restaurant instead.
We’ll have updates on when it opens; much of the signage already is in place.
Jerusalem Grill’s West Rome site comes amid a lot of restaurant activity in the Shorter/Redmond area.
The King Claw opens on Thursday near Big Lots and Harbor Freight. Just recently, La Mexicana supermarket and cafe moved to the former Save-A-Lot location in the plaza. The onetime home of M & J home cooking is the latest Tequila’s Bar & Grill. Marco’s Pizza continues to get a strong buzz after opening last fall in the outparcel just off Shorter.
Surviving ‘Survivor’
This Wednesday at 8 p.m., we’ll see how “the merge” of tribes works out for Rome High grad Carson Garrett, one of the stars of the 44th edition of “Survivor” on CBS.
The Georgia Tech self-proclaimed nerd has sailed through the season’s first five episodes, keeping his rocket scientist brain and ambitions mostly under radar. That’s been tough, as he’s seen as the whiz kid in some of the show’s weekly skills tests. He’s also been competitive in the physical challenges, something he bulked up for after making the show cast.
Carson is picking up fans across the nation, adding to a well-stocked legion back home including those who attended the season premiere at The DeSoto recently. You can tell that by his Instagram account (instagram.com/carson.garrett), which now has more than 19,700 followers. Visitors will find a large photo collage of his “Survivor” adventures.
Taped in advance, the show all comes down to the live edition final vote tally concluding the series in May.
For now, Garrett and the rest of the cast can’t talk — at least without studio supervision.
Business, Inc.
Food trucks, beer garden, drive-in theater? That’s the current offering at A. Dam Food Truck & Beer Garden on Ga. 20 just off I-75 in Cartersville. The season premiere was Saturday with “Talladega Nights.” Gates open at 6 p.m. with showtimes at 8:15 p.m. (check the Facebook page for schedules). Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for kids. The sound comes over your FM radio. This is A. Dam’s latest “side hustle,” following a series of concerts, car and art shows, and even a winter ice rink.
Speaking of drive-ins: The 411 Drive-in in Centre is still at it, with two screens and showing double features on each. Admission is $15 per car load and show times are Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The snack bar features burgers, chicken and other favorites.
Popcorn & Politics:
60 Minutes’ ratings drop, at 6.66 million for Greene interview: The first numbers are in on the Lesley Stahl/MTG segment on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.” The overnights show an audience of 6.66 million, down from the previous week, 9.29 million and second lowest this season, according Show Buzz Daily and other media sources. As for the interview: Some media critics said CBS was right to do the interview — but that what was broadcast was lightweight. Georgia Public Broadcast’s Bill Nigut, in promoting Monday’s “Political Rewind,” asked, “What was ‘60 Minutes’ thing?” CBS News has shared something of a transcript on its self-named website; look for the headline “From the far-right fringe to the Republican Party’s front row.” You’ve heard much of it before; anything new can be seen on her Twitter feed, provided Elon Musk is in a giving mood this week after Greene’s Nashville massacre blackout a week ago.
Upon further review: Vice President Kamala Harris is due in Dalton Thursday to visit the existing Qcells campuses as a third one is on the way, adjoining a massive project planned off I-75 in Bartow County. It is one of those visits that should be reconsidered in light of making the green energy boom in the region get more political. We received “dueling releases” when the Qcells’ expansion was announced in January — Democrat, Republican, corporate. There certainly was reason to celebrate, especially with almost 2,200 new jobs (including the newly announced adjacent project) and $2 billion investment in Bartow County. This is vital to the region’s growth and it does not need to be “championed” by either party. How about both sides get participation trophies and stay out of the way, letting this thing grow on its own?
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the storm-ready responders: Once again, the “cherry picker” trucks and chainsaws were out on a spring Saturday morning after a storm front pummeled parts of East Rome and Celanese. These winds were potent, putting at least nine trees on area homes while also toppling power lines and shutting down some roads. Crews were quick to respond even as some of the damage took in early Sunday to repair.
Valley to area residents who are anything but ready for our repeated doses of severe weather: A veteran local first responder lamented as much amid Saturday’s aftermath, again urging area residents to have a family plan in place when emergencies hit (fires, storms, etc.), and the same for motorists “puzzled” by impaired traffic signals amid power outages (treat intersections as four-way stops).
Peak to a peaking spring art market: From overflowing vendors to crowded parking lots and even turn lanes five vehicles deep off Turner McCall, the latest seasonal arts market at the Rome Civic Center was a hit. From excellent food and dessert options to crafts and more, vendors lined the front parking area, the caboose side and every room in the civic center itself. It might be time to shift to a larger venue.