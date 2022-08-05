Marco’s Pizza targets Aug. 29 opening in West Rome: Renovations are wrapping up and hiring is underway for the Marco’s Pizza coming to 2206 Shorter Ave.
“We are planning to open by the end of the August. Target is 29th,” says Claude Corbin, who has put the package together.
The spot at Gala Plaza once was home to the Army Forces recruiting office. Earlier permits showed at least $225,000 in remodeling work was planned.
Marco’s is known for pizzas, pizza bowls, subs and salads. This is the first Marco’s in Northwest Georgia and it’s opening near the one-time home of CiCi’s in West Rome. Hiring also is continuing, for details call 706—346—6650.
Make that a No. 1 with diet lemonade, please: We’re putting our early order in now for the Chick-fil-A coming to Cedartown in 2023. Look for it to rise near Tractor Supply in the Walmart/Home Depot area.
Several Facebook notes announced the pending arrival Wednesday night.
From the city of Cedartown: “It’s definitely ‘our pleasure’ to share this with you guys tonight!! Coming soon.... Cedartown Chick-fil-A.”
And then this from Rockmart’s own Kristen Pruitt Brannon: “We are thrilled to share that I’ve been selected as the new operator of the future Chick-fil-A Cedartown, Ga! We could not have dreamt of a better plan for our family. Our time in Valdosta has been the sweetest and hardest. It has brought us so much joy and we are sad to leave our team, our friends, and our church family. We are thankful to be relocating so close to both of our families and excited Gaines will have all of his grandparents and cousins nearby. Chick-fil-A Cedartown, we are coming for you in 2023!! And we are SO thankful to be home! God is good!”
Our colleagues at The Polk County Standard-Journal have more.
More business
Popeye’s due back in full service today: The restaurant on Turner McCall was hit by a truck in a crazy accident in June that took out the drive-through menu and a corner of the relatively new building.
The crew had the drive-through back in service quickly but had to wait on structural repairs. Thursday afternoon, the marquee announced it would return to service today. Opening time: 10 a.m.
The evolution of 2 Chics and a Deal: And speaking of West Rome, Liz Tuck and Jennifer Croley have expanded 2 Chics and a Deal into the former Dollar General on Redmond Circle.
They specialize in selling overstocks, liquidations and some “customer returns,” with inventory spreading from toys to home goods. The hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
What’s interesting is the evolution of the shop. They started in February 2021 selling off pallets in Jenn’s garage. From there, it grew to popups and Facebook marketing and eventually into two storage units. A warehouse lease followed and finally the current store at 1804 Redmond Circle.
“We quit our full-time jobs and run the store ourselves,” says Tuck. In addition, they’ve added “Small Business Saturday” in the parking lot, where vendors are allowed to bring their tents and tables, and sell their items without any fees.
They likewise are giving back, having donated 400 binders to West Central Elementary.
People Inc.
David Newby lauded as he retires from Profile Custom Extrusions: David Newby has been a quiet, focused force in the business community for decades. Whether with the chamber, the existing industries group, championing another special tax package or his “day” job at Profile, Newby is one of the most respected leaders in Northwest Georgia.
He’s also now among the retired business executives as he quietly left Profile in January but only updated his public Linked In account this week. That post, in turn, has led to 35 congratulatory comments and appreciations in addition to almost 90 “likes, loves” and other emojis.
Writes Newby: “This post is a little past due. After nearly 42 years, I retired from Profile at the end of January. To say that the past four decades have been an incredible journey would be an understatement. There were moments of great accomplishments as well as times of intense struggle, such as surviving the Great Recession. Regardless, each event made Profile a stronger and better company. I was blessed to work with a team of individuals that were second to none.”
Among those thanking Newby for all he’s done is Craig McDaniel, a Rome City commissioner, Realtor and past president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College: “Congratulations on your retirement and THANK YOU for the many ways that you served our community.”
So Newby’s retirement plans? ... “it is now time to spend more time with my wife who has always been so supportive of me. We just celebrated our 41 years of marriage together this July. I would not be the person I am today without her. She has been my greatest blessing. Whatever remaining years we have left will be spent RVing to various campsites, motorcycling through mountain curves, taking drives through the country in the convertible, and enjoying time with our children and grandchildren. May God truly bless you all as He has me.”
Media matters
Something different in the air in Chattooga County: Some changes are under way for Chattooga County’s radio home as Ben Groce has a management agreement with Jimmy and Maria Holbrook to manage Real Country WZQZ FM 99.1 and AM 1180. It gives Groce six months to obtain a license from the FCC and have the option to purchase WZQZ in January.
Jimmy Holbrook has owned and managed WZQZ for almost 15 years. He and Groce first worked together in the early 1990s at WGTA in Summerville.
Says Holbrook: “Ben came to work at WGTA before he could drive. He would ride his bicycle to WGTA and sit in the control room and watch myself, Anthony Gilliland, Don Hayes, Tom Maxwell working on the air and fell in love with radio — just like the rest of us. .. Eventually station owner Mr. Bill Farrar gave Ben a chance on the air, and he has been in love with local radio since.”
Says Groce: “This move is all about ensuring that Chattooga County has a locally owned and operated radio station for a long time. Jimmy has built a format that both myself and the rest of the community has embraced, so I don’t plan on changing anything.”
Holbrook will now serve as news director and weekday news anchor. Groce will be on the radio during morning drive and Bonnie Fletcher will continue to do weekdays 9 a.m. until noon.
Holbrook recently purchased Equipment Outlet in Armuchee from Russ Jennings and will be dedicating more of his time to that business while continuing to write and produce the news.
Healthy growth
Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center is growing. A groundbreaking ceremony, with local leaders and the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber, was held this week for the project.
The North Tower expansion is scheduled to include 20 additional “short-stay” hospital beds, giving Piedmont Cartersville 139 total beds. More support and storage space is included as well, according to the chamber release. The sterile processing department will double its current size.
The project comes as the hospital marks one year under Piedmont ownership following its purchase from HCA.
Popcorn & Politics
Tapping the brakes on gas rhetoric: The governor’s office announced another extension of the 29.1-cent tax on a gallon of gas Wednesday morning, ending Sept. 12.
That’s the news. But it took the staff wonks in the governor’s office six fat paragraphs to announce the tax break not only in bloviated bureaucracy but likewise slamming the Biden administration in five of those six graphs. Chiming in were Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan again took the high road, putting people above politics. Said Duncan: “As inflation continues to rise, the cost of living continues to place a financial burden on Georgia’s families. But, by continuing to suspend the excise tax on motor fuel, we are taking all necessary steps to alleviate some of that burden and combat rising gas prices in our state.”
That’s a statesman — and it is a shame he is leaving office in January.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Atlanta Braves’ brain trusts for learning from their Freeman fumble and signing Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract. Great third baseman and from what we hear, just a great guy. We just wish all this corporate wisdom had been at work when dealing with the former All-Star MVP first baseman.
Valley to the loss of Vin Scully and Bill Russell. Two men who meant so much to the sport he played and the sport he covered. We’ll likely never see the likes of either again. Rest well, gentlemen.