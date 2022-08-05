Marco’s Pizza targets Aug. 29 opening in West Rome: Renovations are wrapping up and hiring is underway for the Marco’s Pizza coming to 2206 Shorter Ave.

“We are planning to open by the end of the August. Target is 29th,” says Claude Corbin, who has put the package together.

Marco's Pizza due late August in West Rome

Marco’s Pizza is just about ready in West Rome, with a late August opening targeted.
Chick-fil-A coming to Cedartown

The City of Cedartown posted this announcement that a Chick-fil-A location will be coming to the city.
2 Chics opens

2 Chics and a Deal started as a garage-based side hustle but has grown into a storefront in West Rome.
Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center growing again

Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center has broken ground on a north tower expansion that will adds beds, more room for support services and storage.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

