Jim ‘N Nick’s hiring begins — before construction: Two positions for the planned Rome restaurant on Shorter Avenue already are posted on GlassDoor.com. Both the “back of house” and “front of house” manager posts are up, each paying in the range of $30,000 to $55,000. Interesting notes: “No late nights; closed Thanksgiving and Christmas... 100% scratch; no freezers or microwaves.”

Also of interest: Foundation work has yet to begin on the site. But bids are due this month on the 6,142-square-foot restaurant, with a construction cost of $1.9 million, rising between Big Dan’s Car Wash and Moe’s.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to

jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

