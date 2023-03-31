audreysitefromlee

Bartow County’s massive mixed-use development off I-75 and U.S. 411 has been approved by the planning commission thanks to a 5-2 vote this week, but that came with 13 “recommended rezoning conditions.”

The list touches on most areas of the Aubrey Corp. development plan, including housing and what amounts to expanded buffer areas that would be in addition to mandated greenspace.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In