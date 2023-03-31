Bartow County’s massive mixed-use development off I-75 and U.S. 411 has been approved by the planning commission thanks to a 5-2 vote this week, but that came with 13 “recommended rezoning conditions.”
The list touches on most areas of the Aubrey Corp. development plan, including housing and what amounts to expanded buffer areas that would be in addition to mandated greenspace.
One particular note concerns proposed residential development. The planning commission seeks a lid on multifamily units — no more than 2,000 — with total housing units capped at 16,500. Also sought: A widespread transportation study.
Still in the works is a possible deal with the state to purchase the wildlife management area that has been under lease for decades. That contract expires in May.
Jim Ramseur of Lee & Associates, which represents the Neel family and Aubrey plan, says the company is “still working with the state but it’s a process.” One key issue: Establishing a price agreeable to both sides.
Next on the calendar: A hearing before Bartow sole County Commissioner Steve Taylor set for 10 a.m. April 12 in the courthouse main floor hearing room, 135 W. Cherokee Ave, Cartersville.
Business, Inc.
Double exposure: Atlanta Magazine’s Savor Georgia 2023 found two of its “top 50 dishes you must try” in downtown Rome.
One was “Eat the Rainbow” salad courtesy of River District “pioneer” Sunflour Community Bakery. What’s involved: Local mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, beets, berries, cucumbers, goat cheese and sweet bells (two sizes available). In the dessert category, Broad Street anchor Honeymoon Bakery is highlighted for many of the concoctions in those tempting display windows.
Also making the cut: Breakfast Rice from Calhoun Coffee Co. as well as the fish and chips from City Cellar and Loft in Cartersville. Please click for more
One more scoop: Happy hour has meant more than a few things over the decades but here’s one you can sink your teeth into: Happy hour is 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Mountains Ice Cream shop on Broad Street. The deal: $1 off scoops and $2 soft serve cones and cups. The shop also has extended hours for spring and summer.
Bucket brigades stand ready: LCCL Strawberry Farm off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee offered some prepicked berry bales for sale on Wednesday; they lasted until just after 4 p.m. The family says keep checking back on Facebook for when picking or additional pickups are offered. We’re about two weeks ahead of the traditional start of the season.
Some traction on tire shop: Mavis Discount Tires is cruising toward Cedartown. The site is adjacent to McDonald’s and the now-open Chick-fil-A off Rome Highway. It is a busy time in Cedartown with Jack’s Restaurant building the region’s fourth location there (two in Rome, one in Summerville). Add the Tyler Perry-backed “Six Triple Eight” shoot and C-town is having quite a year even before the first quarter ends.
Popcorn & Politics
Vicious timing for congressional photo opp: So here were Marjorie Taylor Green, Barry Loudermilk and a few other members of Congress providing “oversight” as federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents continued an inspection of Adventure Outdoors, the self-proclaimed world’s largest gun store and shooting range in Smyrna.
Loudermilk said he was alerted to the ATF visit — which started the previous Friday — by the owner. That apparently gave handlers time to get the inhouse cameras rolling for Monday’s continuing inspection by the agents — and congressional members hoping to expand their respective brands.
That same morning, some 240 miles to the northwest, a 28-year-old woman was slaughtering three students (all age 9) and three adults in the latest school shooting. She was armed with two assault-style weapons and a handgun. The killer had legally purchased seven firearms overall.
Forget where you stand on assault weapon possession; consider the Nashville area families — and parents across the country who will never forget the image of a sobbing child on that bus. Political stunting amid another national nightmare? Oversight indeed.
Just as sad — a presidential hopeful visiting the same store three days later
Another 5-4 split (or behind the witch hunt): The easiest bet in town this week was on how the Rome City Commission would vote on whether to name former colleague Wendy Davis as a representative to the latest penny-tax wish-list committee.
It was another example of why first-term incumbent Mark Cochran is being targeted as election season approaches. The commission voted 4-4 on the Davis recommendation with Cochran siding with the Davis vote. Mayor Sundai Stephenson cast the deciding yes vote on Davis’ behalf.
That Cochran swing vote — so evident in recent mayoral elections — is at stake. It is a shame as who is more qualified to serve on the special tax committee than Davis? But we think it goes to another level as well: Continuing fear of any commissioner smart enough to ask the real questions.
Political calendar
April 6: Floyd County Republican Women,♦ 11:30 a.m., Palladium for lunch, $17; meeting at noon. Agenda: Tribute to GOP women in Floyd County.
April 6: Floyd County Democratic Party,♦ 6:30 p.m., Rome Floyd County Library. Guest speaker: Terri Morgan on voting rights.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the continuing Community Holy Week services: The 2023 edition is centralized next Monday through Wednesday at First Baptist Church in downtown Rome, beginning at noon each day and concluding with a light lunch for all. We hope each year that this communal celebration will expand into a broader ministerial association — Hispanic, black and white representing all faiths.
Valley to the General Assembly on again ignoring private schools: We understand the voucher debate, one that was shouted down again in the 2023 session. We get the analogy of “rich” people sending their kids to private schools don’t need assistance. Then why not give private schools a share of the millions of dollars generated by ongoing extra-penny education sale taxes as public and private parents, students and staff are paying just the same? Somebody needs to get litigious.